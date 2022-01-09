Entertainment
From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Shows How To Succeed With Winter Fashion
Winters have a bad reputation for preventing true fashionistas from shining given all the layers that help protect against the chills. However, your favorite celebrities have excelled in winter fashion, which means you can too. To be successful in winter fashion, you need to buy stylish clothes that complement your personal style. Let’s take a look at some of the winter fashion inspirations:
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The 36-year-old actress certainly understands fashion and here she shows us how a large coat paired with a dress is all we need to achieve the winter look. The actress wore a black animal print faux fur coat with a black and white zebra print dress. The maxi dress came with a black belt which Sonam paired with matching black boots and a handbag.
Alia bhatt
If you’re looking for a casual yet stylish winter look, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt can teach us a lesson or two about it. The actress wore a multi-colored striped cardigan over a monochrome top. Alia completed the look with denim pants. This look is perfect for a casual outing when you want to be comfortable but don’t want to compromise on style.
Parineeti chopra
The Bollywood actress, who celebrated her vacation in Europe, shared her winter style on Instagram. Sipping on a mug of hot chocolate with whipped cream, Parineeti showed what chic winter fashion can be. Spotted in Prague, the 33-year-old wore leather pants with a brown sweater she teamed with an olive green jacket and beret beanie. To complete the look, Parineeti wore chunky black boots and black gloves with a shoulder bag.
Ranveer Singh
If your personal style resonates with Ranveer Singh, here are some of her recent looks that might inspire you. It can be classic and chic with its winter fashion play as seen here in a dark brown leather jacket worn over a turtleneck.
Or you can wear bright colors and strive to get noticed. The actor is seen here in a multi-colored sweater and matching monochrome green pants.
Sarah Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan’s winter style is all about being both comfortable and fashionable. The actress is seen here in a large sweatshirt which she teamed with a pair of knee high socks. Black and white print socks go well with a white sweatshirt and can be your inspiration for your next winter style.
