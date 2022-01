Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan blames Abhijeet Bichukale for abusing, says Tu bolega, principal ghar mein aake tereko maar ke jaunga: Bollywood News

The countdown to the final bell has rung at Bigg Boss 15, and contestants are desperate to win their ticket to the final! This weekend, Ka Vaar is packed with jaw-dropping action and drama as our Dabangg the host screens the candidates one by one. He begins the course by educating Abhijit Bichukale and says: Yeh jo aapne gandi gandi gaaliyaan di thi, koi doosra aapke parivaar ko de toh aapko kaisa lagega? Yeh warning from raha hoon, mid-week aake nikaal ke jaunga yahaan se, baal pakad ke week and throw you out by pulling your hair). When Abhijit asked him if he could speak, Salman angrily replied, Tu bolega, main ghar mein aake tereko maar ke jaunga (If you speak, I will come into the house and hit you). Abhijit took offense at Salmans’ comments and said, Bhaad mein gaya aapka show (To hell with your show)! He then warns him to behave and threatens to throw him out of the house if he continues his bad behavior. Not having a chance to defend himself, Abhijit exits the room angrily. Next, will face Salman’s line of fire, Karan Kundrra, as he reminds Tejasswi Prakash that Karan has never made the game his priority despite being her boyfriend. He then turns to Karan and blames him for asking Tejasswi to apologize to Umar, although he knows the reality. He said to him, Tejasswi ko supports na karne ka jazba Umar mein bohot pehele se hi hai, aur ye baat aapse chupi nahi hai. He also criticizes Karan for not taking a stand for those close to him. Salman then hands the mirror to Tejasswi and says, Yahaan by aap akeli ho, aapka buddy hone ke bawajood bhi isne kabhi aapki madat nahi ki hai! He then offers advice to Karan saying: Take a stand, be a man! Entertainment and drama ramp up as TV diva Nia Sharma walks into Bigg Boss 15 with ravishing performance on her upcoming song Phoonk Le. She also makes Salman groove on the energetic track. She then brings an unusual task to the roommates where they have to choose a competitor whom they consider to be the rotten fruit of the house and while giving their reasons. Fighting erupts across the room as they begin to curse each other. READ ALSO: Salman Khan poses with a horse, see photo BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/bigg-boss-15-salman-khan-lashed-out-abhijeet-bichukale-for-abusing-says-tu-bolega-main-ghar-mein-aake-tereko-maar-ke-jaunga/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos