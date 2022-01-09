Connect with us

Entertainment

Things to do in Cincinnati this week: January 10-16

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


Monday January 10

LEISURE: Skiing, Snowboarding and Snow Tubing, noon-9:30 p.m. daily, Perfect North Slopes, 19074 Perfect Lane, Lawrenceburg. 22 trails, two snow parks, a large beginners area and one of the largest tube sliding areas in the country. Ski lessons, equipment rental, concessions and chalet. 812-537-3754; perfectnord.com.

Tuesday January 11

MUSIC: Live music at lunch: Jenny Hu, 12:10 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Downtown. To free. 513-621-1817; cincinnaticathedral.com.

THEATER: Cincinnati Playwrights Initiative: The Circle, 7:30 p.m., Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Bank Theater, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. One night only. Local playwright Michael Defrancesco’s story of a passionately committed young man who finds himself in prison with a dangerous cellmate. $ 10. cincinnatiarts.org.

Wednesday January 12

ART: Saad Ghosn: SOS Art, 11:30 a.m., Fitton Center for the Arts, 101 S. Monument St., Hamilton. Hear the artist talk about the annual group art exhibit and art festival. fittoncenter.org.

SPORTS: Cincinnati Cyclones vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Downtown. It’s a $ 1 beer night and the first 2,000 fans get a free Cyclones t-shirt.cycloneshockey.com.

VIRTUAL: the Brent Spence Bridge project redesigned, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. via Zoom. The American Institute of Architects in Cincinnati is hosting a virtual panel discussion on the future of the bridge and its impact on adjacent communities. To free. Register online: aiacincinnati.org/programs/events.

Thursday January 13

COMEDY: Laurie Kilmartin, Go Bananas, 8410 Market Place Lane, Montgomery. From January 13 to 15. gobananascomedy.com.

FOOD: Food and Wine Series: Orin Swift, 6:30 p.m., Subito at the Lytle Park Hotel, 311 Pike St., Downtown. Includes a 5-course dinner from Executive Chef Joseph Helm with Orin Swift wine pairings. $ 175 per person. eventbrite.com.

MUSIC: The Iguanas and Kevin Gordon, 8 p.m.,The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Mount Lookout. theredmoor.com.

THEATER: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Contest Contest, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. From January 13 to 16. cincyticket.com.

Stand-up comedian Jared Freid performs January 14-15 at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Liberty Township.

Friday January 14

COMEDY: Jared Freid, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. Operates from January 14th to 15th. From 21 years old. liberty.funnybone.com.

BARS: Britney Spears Takeover Night, 6-10 p.m., E19 Lounge Bar, 1905 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Come dressed like your favorite Britney look and take part in the costume parade. From 21 years old. $ 10 to $ 15.

COMEDY: Nate Bargatze, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Taft Theater.COMEDY: brewery comedy tour, 8:00 p.m., Wooden Cask Brewing, 629 York St., Newport. Presents programming whose credits include top festivals, television appearances and major club appearances. $ 11. eventbrite.com.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2022/01/09/things-do-cincinnati-week-jan-10-11-12-13-14-15-16/8994549002/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: