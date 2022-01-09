Things to do in Cincinnati this week: January 10-16

Monday January 10

LEISURE: Skiing, Snowboarding and Snow Tubing, noon-9:30 p.m. daily, Perfect North Slopes, 19074 Perfect Lane, Lawrenceburg. 22 trails, two snow parks, a large beginners area and one of the largest tube sliding areas in the country. Ski lessons, equipment rental, concessions and chalet. 812-537-3754; perfectnord.com.

Tuesday January 11

MUSIC: Live music at lunch: Jenny Hu, 12:10 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Downtown. To free. 513-621-1817; cincinnaticathedral.com.

THEATER: Cincinnati Playwrights Initiative: The Circle, 7:30 p.m., Aronoff Center for the Arts Fifth Third Bank Theater, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. One night only. Local playwright Michael Defrancesco’s story of a passionately committed young man who finds himself in prison with a dangerous cellmate. $ 10. cincinnatiarts.org.

Wednesday January 12

ART: Saad Ghosn: SOS Art, 11:30 a.m., Fitton Center for the Arts, 101 S. Monument St., Hamilton. Hear the artist talk about the annual group art exhibit and art festival. fittoncenter.org.

SPORTS: Cincinnati Cyclones vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Downtown. It’s a $ 1 beer night and the first 2,000 fans get a free Cyclones t-shirt.cycloneshockey.com.

VIRTUAL: the Brent Spence Bridge project redesigned, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. via Zoom. The American Institute of Architects in Cincinnati is hosting a virtual panel discussion on the future of the bridge and its impact on adjacent communities. To free. Register online: aiacincinnati.org/programs/events.

Thursday January 13

COMEDY: Laurie Kilmartin, Go Bananas, 8410 Market Place Lane, Montgomery. From January 13 to 15. gobananascomedy.com.

FOOD: Food and Wine Series: Orin Swift, 6:30 p.m., Subito at the Lytle Park Hotel, 311 Pike St., Downtown. Includes a 5-course dinner from Executive Chef Joseph Helm with Orin Swift wine pairings. $ 175 per person. eventbrite.com.

MUSIC: The Iguanas and Kevin Gordon, 8 p.m.,The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Mount Lookout. theredmoor.com.

THEATER: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Contest Contest, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. From January 13 to 16. cincyticket.com.

Friday January 14

COMEDY: Jared Freid, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. Operates from January 14th to 15th. From 21 years old. liberty.funnybone.com.

BARS: Britney Spears Takeover Night, 6-10 p.m., E19 Lounge Bar, 1905 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Come dressed like your favorite Britney look and take part in the costume parade. From 21 years old. $ 10 to $ 15.

COMEDY: Nate Bargatze, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Taft Theater.COMEDY: brewery comedy tour, 8:00 p.m., Wooden Cask Brewing, 629 York St., Newport. Presents programming whose credits include top festivals, television appearances and major club appearances. $ 11. eventbrite.com.

EXHIBITION: Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. From travel destinations to fishing seminars, morel hunting and hunting dog training, there is something for everyone who loves the outdoors. See Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirreland enter a turkey call contest. Operates January 14-16 and January 19-23. cincysportshow.com.

OPENING ART: Connecting the Past with the Present: The Endless Struggle for Civil Rights, 6-8 p.m., Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. Portraits of influential African Americans by Fairfield artist John Wiehe. The exhibition continues until February 27. Gallery opening hours: Monday to Wednesday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm; Thursday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm John Kiesewetter signs copies of the book “Joe Nuxhall: The Old Lefthander & Me” at the Friday reception.

FILM: British Arrow Awards, Friday through Sunday, Garfield Theater, 719 Race St. Downtown. Presenting a daring and eclectic mix of resonant drama, dazzling spectacle and comedy beloved by the creative world of UK advertising. From Friday to Sunday from January 14 to 23. cincyworldcinema.org.

MUSIC: Evanescence and Halestorm, Heritage Bank Center. With Lilith Tsar. Reprogrammed from December 12.

MUSIC: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra,11 a.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Grammy-winning violinist Nicola Benedetti gives the US premiere of Mark Simpsons’ dazzling new violin concerto. Completed during the pandemic, the work explodes with all those feelings of frustration, anger, restlessness, confusion and uncertainty that had nowhere to go during the lockdowns.cincinnatisymphony.org.

MUSIC: Ellis Paul,8 p.m., The Redmoor.

MUSIC: Fairmount Girls, MOTR editor.

THEATER: Home Brew V, 8 p.m. Friday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Drama Workshop, 3716 Glenmore Ave., Cheviot. Includes full productions of 10 short plays by local authors, followed by a “Meet the Artists” reception with great local beer. Runs January 14-16. $ 18. thedramaworkshop.org.

Saturday January 15th

BARS: Onesie Bar Crawl, 4:00 p.m., Below Zero Lounge, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine. 2 drinks or shots included, personalized badge and lanyard, exclusive promotions on drinks and afterparty. $ 10 to $ 20. crawlwith.us.

MUSIC: The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular, Aronoff Arts Center, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. Concert celebrating the music of Elvis era by era. Features the acclaimed tribute artists of Elvis Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter and Ryan Pelton. cincinnatiarts.org.

MUSIC: Falling upside down, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, Jeris Johnson.

MUSIC: Oliver Wood,Ballroom of the Taft theater.

MUSIC: Vince Neil, Lawrenceburg Events Center.

MUSIC: Najee, Ludlow Garage.

LEISURE: Winter hiking, 10:00 a.m., Sharon Woods, 11450 Lebanon Road, Sharonville. Take a hike through the winter wonderland and enjoy a bowl of chicken and wild rice soup at the end. $ 9, free for children under 12 with paying adult. greatparks.org/winter-hike-series.

LEISURE: Walk in the historic barn, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Gorman Heritage Farm, 10052 Reading Road, Evendale. Stroll through barns and farm buildings, learn about ancient farm implements, and learn about the history of the founding family. Intended for adults. $ 9 to $ 12. Pre-registration: eventbrite.com.

THEATER: Queen City Vaudevillians New Year Show, 7 p.m., Falcon Theater, 636 Monmouth St., Newport. Family entertainment at a frenetic pace. $ 20 to $ 25. queencityvaudevillians.com.

Sunday. January 16

GAMES: eMLS League Series 1, 2 p.m., Pavillon PromoWest at Ovation. Featuring 22 of North America’s top FIFA 22 players, each representing a different MLS club. They compete live on stage. Earn FCC gifts and merchandise, design your own jersey, play FIFA 22 in open play stations.promowestlive.com.

FOOD: Chili Fest, 10 am-4pm, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St. Over-the-Rhine. Taste chili and foods from market vendors. Live music by Everything Jake. Ticket packages cost $ 10 for 5 samples, $ 20 for 12. eventbrite.com.

HOLIDAY: Vesper Hour: Sharing a Nation’s Dream of Dr Martin Luther King Jr., 3 p.m., Zion Baptist Church, 630 Glenwood Ave., Avondale. Interfaith vesper hour with guest speaker Aftab Pureval and music from the Cincinnati Symphony Youth Nouveau Chamber Players. Masks and social distancing mandatory. To free. Information: 513-751-8608, ext. Ten.

MUSIC: Organ recital, 3 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Downtown. Organist Kola Owolabi performs. To free. 513-621-1817; cincinnaticathedral.com.

MUSIC: Chamber music Cincinnati, 4 p.m., New Prospect Baptist Church, 1580 Summit Road, Roselawn. With Anthony McGill and Gloria Chien.

SHOPPING: Art on Vine, noon-7 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Happy New Year sale. More than 80 artists participate in this monthly art exhibition and sale.artonvinecincy.com.

SPORTS: Cyclones of Cincinnati against Doré of Toledo, 3 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Downtown. The first 1,500 children aged 2 to 12 receive a free Cyclones youth hockey jersey. cycloneshockey.com.