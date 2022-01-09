2022 is set for a blockbuster recap, with several South Indian stars making their adventures in Bollywood, to a few other big movies in the row ahead, here we are with the list of South Indian actors who must making their Bollywood debut this year, as featured in Bollywood Life.

1. Vijay Deverakonda

Popular Southern Actor Is Ready For Liger With Ananya Panday

2. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is set for her Bollywood debut, Mission Majnu, with Sidharth Malhotra.

3. Nayanthara

Nayanthara is set for her big Bollywood debut with SRK in the upcoming Atlee.

4. Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya is expected to feature in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

