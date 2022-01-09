Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Actor Reacts to Silver Surfer & Nova Rumors





Guardians of the Galaxy’s Vol. 3 star Chukwudi Iwuji says internet rumors about him being Nova or the Silver Surfer are “kind of fun.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3s Chukwudi Iwuji has spoken out the various internet rumors surrounding his mystery role in the intergalactic MCU threequel. Iwuji, who spent much of his early career as a stage actor for the Royal Shakespeare Company, has previously appeared in John Wick: Chapter 2 and also had a recurring role on Kiefer Sutherlands political drama Designated Survivor. In December 2020 director James Gunn had cast him as the mercenary Clemson Murn in hisThe Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker. Suggesting that Iwuji was one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, Gunn also cast him in an as-yet-unknown role in his latest Guardians of the Galaxy outing. While details surrounding which Marvel character Iwuji will be playing in the MCU blockbuster are practically non-existent, the director has also suggested that it is a role that most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted. This revelation sent fans into a flurry of speculation, with characters such as the Silver Surfer, Beta-Ray Bill, and Nova often at the top of most fan theories. VIDEO OF THE DAY SCREENRANT Related: Eternals Has The Opposite Problem To Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Most recently Iwuji himself has spoken with The Movie Dweeb (via Comicbook) about his casting in the hotly anticipated Marvel film and was asked about the various rumors currently doing the rounds on the internet. Admitting he still cant reveal which character hell be playing, Iwuji suggests its kind of fun to be the subject of so much fan speculation. Check out his full comments below: I saw those [rumors] recently, I’ve seen that. I saw Silver Surfer, I saw Nova, I’ve seen [many]. For me to wrap my head around the fact that I am the subject of speculation around the Internet is kind of fun. But I have to stay mum, I can’t tell you. I’d love to.

While the Silver Surfer and Nova are two cosmic characters Marvel fans are keen to see make their MCU debut, given Gunns penchant for taking some serious deep-dives into obscure comic lore and bringing relatively unknown characters to life, Iwujis character may end up being someone completely unexpected. Even Groot, the talking tree who has since become one of the MCUs most beloved characters, was largely completely unknown by fans before Gunn got his hands on him. The director has even suggested that he once had to remind Stan Lee that he did, in fact, create the character himself in 1960.

While fans will probably have to wait until May next year to find out which Marvel character Iwuji will be bringing to life on the big screen, they are already excited to see Will Poulters Adam Warlock make his own MCU debut. Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallones Stakar Ogord is also expected to have a much larger role after his own introduction in 2017s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. With over 16 months still yet to go until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reaches theaters, theres bound to be a lot more amateur sleuthing and fan theories to come. Next: Why Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Thanos Role Backfired Badly

Source:The Movie Dweeb(viaComicbook) Ben Affleck Almost Starred as Superman in Kevin Smiths Scrapped DC Movie

About The Author TC Phillips

(210 Articles Published)

TC Phillips is a scribbler, mess maker, and storyteller by nature. He is also a publisher and an author of his own special brand of warped fiction, and he revels in delving headfirst into all things strange, bizarre, and fantastical. A self-proclaimed nerd of the highest order, the vibrational energy generated by his constant state of fanboy excitement should probably be harnessed to power a small city. When his pancreas is not screaming under the pressure of his dietary habits, he is constantly befuddled by his three children and amazed that his long-suffering wife has not yet taken it upon herself to murder him in his sleep. He Tweets at @T_C_Phillips More From TC Phillips

