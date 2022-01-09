New mom, Dia Mirza spotted as she walked out of town with her son, Avyaan for the first time





Bollywood actress Dia Mirza Rekhi is going through one of the happiest phases of her life since embracing motherhood. The sublime actress and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their little one in May 2021, which they named Avyaan Azad Rekhi. The actress shared adorable glimpses of her little munchkin on her social media handle, and now she’s been spotted out in town with her son for the first time. It was after four months of the birth of Avyan Azad Rekhi that Dia Mirza had revealed for the first time the face of her son on his pseudo IG. Dia surprised everyone by sharing the photo of her prince. The photo with a pencil sketch filter showed little Avyaan sleeping in his mother’s arms. At the top of the photo, Dia had written: “ Our story is only just beginning Avyaan 09.15.2021. ” Recommended Reading: Boney Kapoor Shares Never-before-seen Comeback Photo with His “Watcher” Daughter, Janhvi Kapoor Moments ago, new mom, Dia Mirza was spotted by paps as she was taking her son, Avyaan, to the doctor’s clinic. The beloved mom was dressed in a comfortable, casual outfit as she carried her little munchkin in her arms. The actress has tied her hair up in a ponytail and has not put on makeup. Her son, Avyaan, was sleeping soundly as he rested his head on his mother’s shoulder. Check it out below: A few days ago, Dia Mirza shared a video of her son, Avyaan Azad Rekhi on his IG stories and accidentally gave the first full glimpse of him. In the video, Dia handed a plush toy to her son, who could be seen playing hide and seek with it, which ultimately revealed his face. Avyaan could be seen happily playing with the toy as a song, If you are happy and you know it could be heard in the background. She captioned it as follows: “Hello !!! Recreation.” On December 14, 2021, Dia Mirza Rekhi took to her IG account to share a cute photo of her son, Avyaan Azad Rekhi on his seven month birthday. In the photo, Dia was seen holding her son’s little fingers. On top of that, what caught our attention was the tattoo on the new mom’s wrist which was inked with her baby boy’s middle name, Azad. In addition to the photo, Dia had wished the best for her “mowgli” and captioned it as follows: Our little mowgli is celebrating his 4 months today. May you witness the endless beauty, wonders and magic of our world Avyaan Azaad. The circle of life is complete with you around. ” Also Read: Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao Can’t Get Enough of Each Other in Unseen Pre-Wedding Photos On October 25, 2021, Dia Mirza took her Instagram account and posted three photos of her son’s nursery. In the photos, the mom could be seen donning a white lace top with blue denim. She was sitting on a wooden stool with nature-themed wallpaper on the walls. Beside the photo, Dia had written: “My favorite place in the world these days is Avyaan Nursery. Nature loves to be reflected with our wall art by @kalakaarihath.” Well, isn’t Avyaan’s sweetness too cute to handle? Don’t Miss: Charu Asopa Shares Sneak Peek of Daughter Ziana’s Cute Sailor-Themed Crib Worth Rs. 15K SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/dia-mirza-spotted-in-the-city-with-her-son-for-the-first-time-29621 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos