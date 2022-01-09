Entertainment
Australian extremism experts warn of risk of lone wolf attack from radicalized anti-vax protesters as freedom movement tries to stay relevant
It got to the stage where there were archery guns, gun licenses, the woman said in tears before Ms Smit cut her off, saying: Stop it’s not the right forum to talk about this stuff, we can talk about it separately.
Ms Smit then defended the exchange, recounting Sunday age his followers were arming themselves to hunt for food because of concerns about shortage of a diesel additive that threatened to shut down the trucking industry and supply chains.
There was no explicit discussion of hunting or shortages during the two-hour session in which followers asked their leader for advice on ostracizing their family, firing their place of employment. work for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine and removing their children from school to prevent them from being vaccinated.
Sunday age unearthed other examples of content shared in freedom groups urging the use of violence and weapons.
In fact, people still think we can solve this problem with the same three unsuccessful methods that people have used for the past 10 years: petitions, voting, peaceful protests. None of them are working or your court cases, said a former leader of a white supremacist group in a video days after the fire in the Old Parliament, which was started last month by anti-vaccine sovereign citizen activists.
No matter how violent it must be, kick down the doors, pull these people out of their desks and, you know, make sure their feet are hanging off the floor with a little something around their necks.
Extreme rhetoric about hanging executions normalized in the movement by a conspiracy theorist Riccardo bosi, a former special forces soldier who presents himself as the leader of the AustraliaOne Party, a party which is not registered as a political party.
Mr Bosi, who appears at rallies for freedom and whose organization has tens of thousands of social media followers, said in an interview in December that his organization would execute notable media figures such as Alan Jones, Peta Credlin, Paul Murray and ABC President Ita Buttrose for their apparent silence on vaccine genocide.
Months after the introduction of compulsory vaccines for essential workers, large numbers of isolated Australians quit their jobs or were fired for refusing to be vaccinated and have just spent their first Christmas distant from loved ones because of their opinions.
Last month’s fire at Old Parliament House should serve as a wake-up call to the threat posed by a small group of radicalized individuals, especially just months away from a federal election, according to Josh Roose, an extremism researcher at the Deakin University.
This is indeed an indicator of the potential for violence of these groups, he said.
Dr Roose said the movement was a loose alliance, comprising welfare groups, anti-vaccination groups, the Christian right, evangelicals and other Orthodox religious groups, sovereign citizens and Qanon’s conspiracy theorists.
The underlying distrust of science and government has not gone away, he said. And it has been actively fueled in a very cynical way by populist politicians.
[If] it is not taken seriously and investigated … so we risk being well behind the eight-ball.
The threat of violence during the pandemic has previously been linked with far-right neo-Nazi figures trying to recruit from the margins of the movement, but Professor Barton said the equally concerning rhetoric has come from more and more mainstream activists. to appeal.
Ms. Smits’ organization has pledged to support Craig Kelly and Clive Palmers United Australia Party in the upcoming federal election, and his partner, Morgan Jonas, is running as the party’s candidate for Health Minister Greg Hunts’ seat in Flinders.
Professor Barton said Ms Smits’ quasi-religious language was extremely dangerous.
She plays with fire because someone like [the man responsible for Sydneys Lindt Cafe siege] will respond to that language and say, okay, I’m going to be that person, Professor Barton said.
Loading
This is why people are starting to think of ways to support themselves with food and community, she said.
Ms Smit, who has propagated a theory to her supporters that they could possibly be placed in concentration camps for unvaccinated people, assured them during the December videoconference that their pledge to remain unvaccinated was a test from God.
God gave us these trials, because he wants us to stand up, he wants us to be better, she said.
You can be in the quarantine camp with your head held high knowing that you have done the best you can.
Mrs Smit said Sunday age that his organization has advocated and will never advocate for violence.
In fact, we openly discouraged it and always advocated a peaceful campaign only, she said.
Nothing that I have ever said could be misinterpreted as calling for any kind of violence. I am a Christian and we never resolve things with violence, we use our words and our negotiations.
Loading
Mr. Bosi did not respond to a request for Sunday age to explain his violent rhetoric.
A spokesperson for the national security agency ASIO said he believed the threat posed by a subset of these minority groups who wish to escalate protests to violence would not diminish anytime soon and may well increase. .
The online environment is a force multiplier for extremism; fertile ground for sharing ideology and spreading propaganda, they said.
We are seeing a growing number of individuals and groups who do not fit the left-right spectrum at all, the spokesperson said.
Instead, they are motivated by fear of societal collapse or a specific social or economic grievance or conspiracy.
Access 24/7 mental health and crisis support by calling Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14
The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and ideas of the day. register here.
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/national/extremism-experts-warn-of-lone-actor-attack-risk-among-freedom-protesters-20220104-p59lqe.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]in.com