Australian extremism experts warn of risk of lone wolf attack from radicalized anti-vax protesters as freedom movement tries to stay relevant

It got to the stage where there were archery guns, gun licenses, the woman said in tears before Ms Smit cut her off, saying: Stop it’s not the right forum to talk about this stuff, we can talk about it separately. Ms Smit then defended the exchange, recounting Sunday age his followers were arming themselves to hunt for food because of concerns about shortage of a diesel additive that threatened to shut down the trucking industry and supply chains. There was no explicit discussion of hunting or shortages during the two-hour session in which followers asked their leader for advice on ostracizing their family, firing their place of employment. work for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine and removing their children from school to prevent them from being vaccinated. Sunday age unearthed other examples of content shared in freedom groups urging the use of violence and weapons. In fact, people still think we can solve this problem with the same three unsuccessful methods that people have used for the past 10 years: petitions, voting, peaceful protests. None of them are working or your court cases, said a former leader of a white supremacist group in a video days after the fire in the Old Parliament, which was started last month by anti-vaccine sovereign citizen activists.

No matter how violent it must be, kick down the doors, pull these people out of their desks and, you know, make sure their feet are hanging off the floor with a little something around their necks. Extreme rhetoric about hanging executions normalized in the movement by a conspiracy theorist Riccardo bosi, a former special forces soldier who presents himself as the leader of the AustraliaOne Party, a party which is not registered as a political party. Mr Bosi, who appears at rallies for freedom and whose organization has tens of thousands of social media followers, said in an interview in December that his organization would execute notable media figures such as Alan Jones, Peta Credlin, Paul Murray and ABC President Ita Buttrose for their apparent silence on vaccine genocide. Months after the introduction of compulsory vaccines for essential workers, large numbers of isolated Australians quit their jobs or were fired for refusing to be vaccinated and have just spent their first Christmas distant from loved ones because of their opinions. The burning of the old parliament last week is a warning to the potential of radicalized supporters of the freedom movement. Credit:Facebook

Last month’s fire at Old Parliament House should serve as a wake-up call to the threat posed by a small group of radicalized individuals, especially just months away from a federal election, according to Josh Roose, an extremism researcher at the Deakin University. This is indeed an indicator of the potential for violence of these groups, he said. Dr Roose said the movement was a loose alliance, comprising welfare groups, anti-vaccination groups, the Christian right, evangelicals and other Orthodox religious groups, sovereign citizens and Qanon’s conspiracy theorists. The underlying distrust of science and government has not gone away, he said. And it has been actively fueled in a very cynical way by populist politicians.

[If] it is not taken seriously and investigated … so we risk being well behind the eight-ball. The threat of violence during the pandemic has previously been linked with far-right neo-Nazi figures trying to recruit from the margins of the movement, but Professor Barton said the equally concerning rhetoric has come from more and more mainstream activists. to appeal. Ms. Smits’ organization has pledged to support Craig Kelly and Clive Palmers United Australia Party in the upcoming federal election, and his partner, Morgan Jonas, is running as the party’s candidate for Health Minister Greg Hunts’ seat in Flinders. Former Liberal MP Craig Kelly at the Eureka Freedom Rally in Melbourne last month. Credit:Luis Enrique Ascui Professor Barton said Ms Smits’ quasi-religious language was extremely dangerous.

She plays with fire because someone like [the man responsible for Sydneys Lindt Cafe siege] will respond to that language and say, okay, I’m going to be that person, Professor Barton said. Loading This is why people are starting to think of ways to support themselves with food and community, she said. Ms Smit, who has propagated a theory to her supporters that they could possibly be placed in concentration camps for unvaccinated people, assured them during the December videoconference that their pledge to remain unvaccinated was a test from God. God gave us these trials, because he wants us to stand up, he wants us to be better, she said.

A social media post posted by Reignite Democracy founder Monica Smit in November. Credit:Reignite Democracy Australia You can be in the quarantine camp with your head held high knowing that you have done the best you can. Mrs Smit said Sunday age that his organization has advocated and will never advocate for violence. In fact, we openly discouraged it and always advocated a peaceful campaign only, she said. Nothing that I have ever said could be misinterpreted as calling for any kind of violence. I am a Christian and we never resolve things with violence, we use our words and our negotiations.

Loading Mr. Bosi did not respond to a request for Sunday age to explain his violent rhetoric. A spokesperson for the national security agency ASIO said he believed the threat posed by a subset of these minority groups who wish to escalate protests to violence would not diminish anytime soon and may well increase. . The online environment is a force multiplier for extremism; fertile ground for sharing ideology and spreading propaganda, they said. We are seeing a growing number of individuals and groups who do not fit the left-right spectrum at all, the spokesperson said.