Another cozy photo of Jacqueline Fernandez and con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar goes viral

Jacqueline Fernandez is back in the news. Never-before-seen photo of Jacqueline and con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar goes viral on social media. In the photo, trending on social networks, we see Sukhesh kissing Jacqueline on the nose. The two can be seen sharing an intimate moment in their bedroom. Earlier, a photo of the couple caught everyone’s attention.

JACQUELINE GETS COZY WITH SUKESH IN AN INVISIBLE PHOTO

Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Directorate of Execution in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar. He promised the actress a role in a big Hollywood production.

Now, an intimate photo of Jacqueline and the con artist Sukesh is making the rounds on the Internet. In the viral photo, Jacqueline can be seen showing off her hickey as Sukesh kisses her on the nose.

Here is the photo :

The intimate photo circulated months after Sukesh said he was dating the Bhoot Police actress.

SUKESH WOOED JACQUELINE AND SEVERAL OTHER ACTRESSES

Sukesh gifted him many luxury items from popular brands including Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and a Mini Cooper. He also promised her a role in a Hollywood movie. After promising her a role, she received a letter from the Hollywood production house.

Apparently, Sukesh was in contact with a lot of actresses. An insider told IndiaToday.in that Sukesh was sending random gifts and baskets to many Bollywood actresses. This also under different initials and names. He was easily won over by the look of Bollywood actresses, and before Jacqueline he tried the same with a few others. Fortunately, none of these great A-list actresses fell for the trap or even received these lavish gifts.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested last year in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

