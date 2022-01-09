Baahubali Katappa actor Aka Sathyaraj hospitalized after showing severe symptoms of Covid





Chennai: Legendary Star of Telugu Sathyaraj, who is best known for his role as Katappa in the Baahubali series, was rushed to hospital on January 7, Friday, after contracting Covid-19. According to reports, he was exhibiting severe symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment. Sathyaraj was in home quarantine after testing positive. Doctors have said the actor is recovering well from treatment and is expected to be out in two or three days.Also Read – Pushpa Hindi Declared Super Hit, Raises Rs 72.49 Crore After 21 Days At Box Office Sources close to Sathyaraj, while confirming the news, told IANS that the actor is recovering well. Actor Sathyaraj was admitted to hospital on Thursday. He is recovering well. In fact, doctors told him he would be out in two or three days and may have to quarantine himself at his home for about a week after that, ”said a source close to the actor. Also Read – Pushpa Hindi Defeats Baahubali At Box Office In Third Week – Check Detailed Collection Report Sources say Sathyaraj was admitted to a private hospital in Aminijikarai, Chennai. His fans and friends in the industry are worried and praying for his speedy recovery. Also Read – Baahubali Actor Ramya Krishnan Relaxes In Maldives, Check Out His Pool Photos Actor #Sathyaraj has tested positive for # COVID-19[FEMININE et est hospitalisé. En lui souhaitant un prompt rétablissement. pic.twitter.com/hQAlAoLLOS Sreedhar Pillai (@ sri50) 8 janvier 2022 Priez pour le prompt rétablissement de Satyaraj. Mais attendez… Quand Satyaraj est-il devenu un acteur telugu ? Tout le public tamoul est comme… sérieusement ? @Zakka_Jacob @Network18Group L’acteur légendaire telugu Sathyaraj, le Katappa de Baahubali, hospitalisé avec Covid à Chennai https://t.co/BgL6KT7BGZ Ajay Maddali (@AjayMaddali) 9 janvier 2022 Il y a eu une augmentation soudaine du nombre de célébrités des industries cinématographiques tamoule et télougou testées positives pour Covid. Le directeur musical Thaman et la superstar telugu Mahesh Babu font partie de ceux qui ont récemment annoncé qu’ils avaient été testés positifs pour Covid-19.

