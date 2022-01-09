Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza and more Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to Sidney Poiter





Bollywood celebrities including actors Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, actress Dia Mirza and others take turns on the internet to pay tribute to Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier as they mourn his passing. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher relives memories of meeting the legendary actor in 2013. He shared a photo with the late star and wrote that Poitier was a fantastic actor, a remarkable person and that he had a great will have around him. Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter account and shared a rare photo of himself with Poitier. Calling him his childhood idol, Kapoor mentioned Poitier as his childhood idol and the inspiration of a lifetime and the star of some of his favorite movies. The actor also posted the same on his Instagram story. Sidney Poitier, my childhood idol, lifelong inspiration and star of some of my favorite movies …

Forever your fan and admirer …

Rest in peace ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/tN3pXKxt3W – Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 7, 2022 Actor Manjoj Bajpayee expressed his share of grief and took it to Twitter to pay tribute to the late legend. Bajpayee wrote: REST IN PEACE !!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ #SidneyPoitierpic.twitter.com/eOOsoYZHAu – manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 8, 2022 Actress Dia Miza addressed her in her Instagram story to pay tribute to Poitier. She called him a star, legend and icon. Actress Shibani Dandekar also took to her Instagram story to say goodbye to the actor. Here’s a look at Dandekar’s story: Actress Richa Chadha took inspiration from her Instagram story and called Poitier a legend, pioneer and icon. In his later years, as Hollywood sought to recognize a man whose example had opened doors for so many other black actors, accolades poured in. In 2001, Poitier received an honorary Oscar for his overall contribution to American cinema. The following year, accepting the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie “Training Day,” actor Denzel Washington said, “Forty years of pursuing Sidney. … I will always pursue you, Sidney. I will always follow your traces. “ In 2009, the former President of the United States, BarackObama, awarded Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the country, declaring: “It has been said that Sidney Poitier does not make films, it sets milestones… milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of America’s progress. “ The Film Society of Lincoln Center bestowed its highest honor on Poitier in 2011. Among the speakers who congratulated it, the filmmaker Quentin Tarantino declared: “In the history of cinema, there have only been a few actors. who, once recognized, their influence forever changed the art form. “There is a time before their arrival, and there is a time after their arrival. And after their arrival, nothing will ever be the same again. As for the films, there was before Poitier, and there got Hollywood after Poitier. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-anil-kapoor-dia-mirza-and-other-bollywood-celebrities-pay-tribute-to-sidney-poiter/408853 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos