Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari got engaged after 2-year relationship





She said yes!Josh duhamel and girlfriend Audra Mari are engaged, the actor announced on the occasion of his new fiancée’s 28th birthday. Duhamel, 49, shared a photo of himself and his bride-to-be as the sun sets on the beach. The former queen of the competition and the Safe Haven The actor has giant smiles as he holds up a piece of paper that reads: Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me? In his legend, the All my kids alum confirmed that she accepted the proposal. It’s on !! She found a message in a washed up bottle and said YES !! @audramari, he shared via Instagram Saturday January 8. Husband is a former beauty queen, who won the titles of Miss North Dakota USA 2014 and Miss World America 2016. She is also a model and TV host, leading the web series. Secondary roads with Audra Mari in July 2021. The North Dakota natives (her from Fargo and him from Minot) were first spotted in Malibu in May 2019, and have been doing well ever since. The duo reunited as Duhamel was still finalizing his divorce from Fergie. The Black Eyed Peas singer, 46, commented on his social media post, Congratulations !!! The former couple filed for divorce in May 2019, Us weekly confirmed at the time, more than a year and a half after announcing their separation. In a joint statement to We in September 2017, Big Girls singer Dont Cry and Duhamel said: With absolute love and respect, we decided to split up as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this matter private before sharing it with the public. We are and always will be united in supporting each other and our families. The exes, who started dating in 2004, were married in Malibu in January 2009 and their divorce was finalized in November 2019. They continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son Axl. Duhamel has made it clear that he wants to give Axl a sibling. The 21-year age difference between Mari and Duhamels raised eyebrows, but the actor has previously said he wants a younger partner because he wants to expand his family. I want to have more children in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have children, he said during a December 2018 episode of Dax shepards Podcast Expert in armchairs. It’s not like I’m just trying to do anything, it’s really not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with, you know? Hear Hot Hollywood from Us Weekly as Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news every week!



