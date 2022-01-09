Connect with us

Mahesh Babu’s older brother and actor, Ramesh Babu, dies at 56. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan pay tribute

Mahesh Babus’ older brother and actor-producer Ramesh Babu died on January 8 from a prolonged illness. He was 56 years old. The Ghattamaneni family announced the tragic news with a statement. The final rites of Ramesh Babu will take place today January 9. It remains to be seen if Mahesh Babu, a Covid-positive, will participate in the rituals. The actor Maharshi is isolated at home.

RAMESH BABU ACTOR-PRODUCER DEAD AT 56

Ramesh Babu was the eldest son of superstar Krishna. The actor and producer breathed his last on January 8 after battling the disease for the past several months.

The statement from the Ghattamaneni family reads: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever. In light of the current circumstances, we call on all of our supporters to adhere to COVID standards and to avoid congregating at the cremation site. “

Here is the post:

CHIRANJEEVI AND PAWAN KALYAN OFFER CONDOLENCE

From Chiranjeevi to Pawan Kalyan, many celebrities have been shocked to learn of Ramesh Babu’s untimely demise. They took to social media to offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

Chiranjeevi wrote: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My sincere condolences to Shri.Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to deal with tragic loss. (sic). “

Pawan Kalyan issued a statement in Telugu and paid tribute to the late Ramesh Babu.

Here are some tweets:

Ramesh Babu’s funeral will be held today in Hyderabad.

