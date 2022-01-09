Mahesh Babu’s older brother and actor, Ramesh Babu, dies at 56. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan pay tribute





Mahesh Babus’ older brother and actor-producer Ramesh Babu died on January 8 from a prolonged illness. He was 56 years old. The Ghattamaneni family announced the tragic news with a statement. The final rites of Ramesh Babu will take place today January 9. It remains to be seen if Mahesh Babu, a Covid-positive, will participate in the rituals. The actor Maharshi is isolated at home. RAMESH BABU ACTOR-PRODUCER DEAD AT 56 Ramesh Babu was the eldest son of superstar Krishna. The actor and producer breathed his last on January 8 after battling the disease for the past several months. The statement from the Ghattamaneni family reads: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever. In light of the current circumstances, we call on all of our supporters to adhere to COVID standards and to avoid congregating at the cremation site. “ Here is the post: An official press release from the Ghattamaneni family on Shri’s untimely disappearance. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu!#RIPRameshBabu pic.twitter.com/WCDL1TfL16 GMB Entertainment (@GMBents) January 8, 2022 CHIRANJEEVI AND PAWAN KALYAN OFFER CONDOLENCE From Chiranjeevi to Pawan Kalyan, many celebrities have been shocked to learn of Ramesh Babu’s untimely demise. They took to social media to offer their condolences to the bereaved family. Chiranjeevi wrote: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My sincere condolences to Shri.Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to deal with tragic loss. (sic). “ Shocked and deeply saddened by the disappearance of Shri.G. Ramesh Babu. My sincere condolences to Shri.Krishna garu,@urstrulyMahesh and all family members. May the Almighty give the family strength to face the tragic loss. Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022 Pawan Kalyan issued a statement in Telugu and paid tribute to the late Ramesh Babu. Here are some tweets: Saddened to hear of Shri’s untimely death. #GhattamaneniRameshBabu garu My deepest condolences to Shri. #GhattamaneniRameshBabu Garus family, may their soul rest in peace Om Shanthi Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 9, 2022 Extremely saddened to hear this news

Rip Ramesh Babu Gaaru

Strength to his family and friends Gopichandh Malineni (megopichande) January 8, 2022 It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear Bavva Garu, Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu. As an actor and producer, he left a unique and indelible mark on the Indian film industry. As a person he was always warm and affectionate to everyone, which I admired. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/woYfu7LNHk Jay Galla (ayJay Galla) January 9, 2022 I was shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate disappearance of Ramesh Babu garu.

I have fond memories with him and every time I interacted with him I felt like I was with my favorite Krishna garu. Ramesh Babu garu also had the same great qualities of humility and concern pic.twitter.com/UvSQudRWyq Sreenu Vaitla (Sreenu Vaitla) January 9, 2022 Ramesh Babu’s funeral will be held today in Hyderabad. SEE ALSO | “I can’t wait to be back”: Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tested positive for Covid-19 SEE ALSO | Mahesh Babu tested positive for Covid. Jr NTR, Rakul Preet wishes him a speedy recovery

