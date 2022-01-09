Actor and singer Paul Nicholas recalls his travel adventures, including seeing Elvis living in Vegas

Entertainment
FIRST HOLIDAY MEMORY?
I stayed in Sheerness, Isle of Sheppey, when I was five. The highlight was going for a donkey ride. We used to take a coach from Victoria Station in London.
FIRST TRIP ABROAD?
Visiting my Flemish parents in Bredene, near Ostend, aged ten. Lots of Belgians were riding bikes back then so it was pretty safe for a kid like me to cycle alone along the coast.
HOW WAS THE TOUR DURING YOUR POP MUSIC DAYS?
My band, The Savages, supported Screaming Lord Sutch at the Star-Club Hamburg in the 1960s. But going back and forth in our old Bedford van, with no heating, in the winter was no joke. We took turns sitting in the middle of the engine to warm up.
FAVORITE FOREIGN COUNTRY?
I love America because there are so many and Portugal. I have a small holiday home in the Algarve which I visit in spring and autumn when it is not too hot.
DO YOU LIKE PORTUGUESE CUISINE?
Yorkshire roast beef and pud are about as exotic as it gets to me, food wise.
DO YOU SPEAK PORTUGUESE?
I can say thank you obrigado in Portuguese and that’s about it. But I am always polite.
MOST MEMORABLE TRAVEL EXPERIENCE?
A mix between seeing Elvis living in Las Vegas in the 1970s and bathing in the thermal waters of Iceland’s Blue Lagoon a few years ago. They say the waters are good for you, so I like to think I walked into a septuagenarian and walked out at 23.
Paul has a vacation home in the Algarve, Portugal, which he reveals to be his favorite country. In the photo, Cordoama beach in the Algarve
ARE YOU A GOOD FLYER?
No. I could fly to my home in Portugal in three hours, but I prefer to take the ferry to Santander in Spain, spend a night in Salamanca, and then descend to the Algarve, even if it takes three days.
DREAM DESTINATION ?
Would love to visit Australia but can’t cope with the long flight so I’m waiting for Richard Branson or Jeff Bezos to launch a rocket that will take me there in three hours.
- Paul’s autobiography Musicals, worries and me (Fantom Publishing) and new album Paul Nicholas Gold (Demon Music Group) are now available.
