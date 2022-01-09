From Chappa Chappa to Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve, here are some Bollywood songs for Lohri





Songs from Lohri 2022: Indian filmmakers over the decades have added festivals to their films to add a touch of jazz to the plot. Bollywood has never missed an opportunity to use festivals to compose songs for films. As India’s festival of heat, food and dance – Lohri – just around the corner, here are four Lohri-themed Bollywood songs celebrating the winter solstice in the most vibrant way. Read also | Covid-19: no physical political gatherings, roadshows are allowed until January 15, according to the EC No Bollywood song can represent Lohri better than this one with megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan. The 2004 star “Veer Zara” song is set in a “pind” or village in Punjab, giving it a more realistic feel.

Full of energy, with Pakistani Zara singing and dancing with Indian Veer, a group of dancers are also seen performing the traditional Punjabi folk dances – Bhangra and Gidda – around the sacred bonfire, depicting the ideal celebration of the harvest. winter. Although the song’s lyrics begin with a bittersweet love joke between Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, they quickly and effectively move on to Lohri’s original theme. Dharmendra’s “Charha De Rang” from “Yamla Pagla Deewana” is another number of Lohri set in Punjab with the Deol brothers, who steal the show with their performances. The song fits well into the plot where Bobby Deol finds ways to mingle with his love. While the song’s lyrics speak little of Lohri, the star’s traditional dance around the bonfire makes it relevant to the festival. A bit of the warmth of love during the cold winter months! The tapping number with Vishal Bhardwaj lending music to Gulzar’s lyrics is a Lohri hymn. Set against the backdrop of the Punjab activism that ravaged the state in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Maachis’ song portrays the milder side of activists, in the snow-capped Himalayas, far from farms and from the fields of their homeland, yearning for their loved ones but their circumstances thwart. This song from Ajay Devgn’s “Son Of Sardar” which also takes place in the Punjab, celebrates Lohri but also diverts from the festival towards the internal problems of the characters in the film. On the one hand, Devgn is busy flirting and trying to win over Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and his relatives have a fight with Devgn, given their family rivalry. The aesthetic of the background and a huge gathering, however, makes it look like a real celebration of Lohri in a village in Punjab. Lohri’s most recent Bollywood song is “Laal Ghagra” by Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s hit song “Good Newwz”. The song celebrates a baby’s first Lohri and describes the festival as a reason to reunite with the main duo seen flying to Delhi from Mumbai for joy and merriment. The happy festival is celebrated annually on January 13 across the Punjab and other parts of northern India. In Bollywood, it was mainly used as a platform for the main actors to bond, express their love, and celebrate the festival together. Read also | Highlights of the 2022 Assembly election: Election Commission announces election schedule in Punjab, 4 other states -PTC news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ptcnews.tv/from-chappa-chappa-to-lo-aa-gayi-lohri-ve-heres-bollywood-songs-for-lohri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos