Arijit Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Maanvi Gagroo, Ayesha Singh test positive for COVID





In a single day, 4 Bollywood celebrities and 1 TV celebrity tested positive for COVID. Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Maanvi Gaagroo, director Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Arijit Singh have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, known for “Life in a Subway,” “Yamla Pagla Deewana,” shares her health news on social media. She posted a photo of herself hospitalized with the caption: “Guess what I have! Lucky bed 7 !! High fever and congested throat but it’s getting better with my great medical team in Goa. I hope to be allowed to go home in a few days for self-isolation…. # covidpositive. ” Discover Nafisa’s post Director Madhur Bhandarkar also shared his health update on his Instagram and said: “I tested positive for Covid. I have been fully vaccinated but have mild symptoms. I have isolated myself. Those who have come in contact with me are kind enough to have you tested. Be careful & follow Covid-19 protocols. ” Check out Madhur’s post Singer Arijit Singh and his wife have tested positive for COVID, and Singh shared his condition on Facebook with a message and said, “My wife and I have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and we are on our way. quarantine.” Discover Arijit’s post Four More Shots Please Actress Maanvi Gagroo is suffering from mild symptoms and took her Instagram, posted a picture and said, “Thanks everyone for coming. I have very mild symptoms. I sleep a lot. But thanks thanks . ” Here is Maanvi’s post Image source: Maanvi Gagroo’s Instagram ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actress Ayesha Singh is also battling the virus, and Indian Express cited show producer Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar’s statement, “Actress Ayesha Singh who is part member of the TV show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the artist is receiving medical treatment and is in home quarantine. We are in constant contact with the whole team as their health is our priority.We remain committed to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are followed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-arijit-singh-madhur-bhandarkar-nafisa-ali-sodhi-maanvi-gagroo-ayesha-singh-test-covid-positive-2927528

