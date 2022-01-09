Clark County Reports Highest Number of Daily COVID-19 Cases Since Pandemic Start





The Southern Nevada Health District reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in Clark County on Saturday since the pandemic began almost two years ago. The 6,110 cases detected on Friday shattered the single-day record of 3,508 reported the day before. The 15 additional deaths from the virus reported on Saturday bring the total to 6,544 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Since then, authorities have counted 392,971 infections in southern Nevada. “Today we are adding the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases and we continue to see a significant increase in the number of cases, especially as the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent,” said Dr Fermin Leguen, responsible for health in the health district. A press release. Leguen added that the daily tests increased two to three times more than before the omicron variant leapt into the valley. “We encourage people to get tested, especially after the holidays so that they can take steps to protect themselves and their families,” he said. Nevada’s COVID dashboard does not update on weekends, but on Friday it reported that about one in four people tested positive for the coronavirus. While not as fast as new cases or the positivity rate, hospitalizations have risen sharply over the past week. As of Friday, the 1,194 hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Clark County were a 58% increase from December 30. As of Friday, 197 COVID patients were in intensive care units, and 114 of them needed ventilators, state data showed. Deaths are the only indicator – aside from new cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations – that have remained relatively stable since other numbers started to climb in early November. Health experts continue to stress that vaccination is the best protection against serious illnesses caused by COVID-19. “The health district reminds everyone to be fully immunized and to receive a booster dose when eligible, to wear well-fitting masks indoors and in crowded places, to wash their hands frequently and most importantly, to stay home and away from others in times of illness, ”officials wrote in The Version. The death rate among the vaccinated population is 22 per 100,000 inhabitants, while those unvaccinated account for 562 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to figures from the health districts. Of the 261 deaths attributed to revolutionary cases – when the virus escapes vaccine protection – 86% concerned residents 65 years or older, according to a weekly report from the health district on these infections. Officials have advised people to visit community testing sites rather than hospitals. For more information on testing and vaccination sites, visit snhd.info/covid-testing and snhd.info/covid-vaccin. [email protected] Follow him on twitter @rickytwrites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/clark-county/clark-county-shatters-single-day-record-of-new-covid-cases-2510049/

