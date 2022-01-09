Vikrant Rona makers turn down massive Rs 100 crore offer on OTT?

Due to the fear of Omicron, many films opt for direct OTT output. One movie that said no and rejected a 100 crore offer is Kichcha Sudeepa star Vikrant Rona. Vikrant Rona is one of the country’s most anticipated films. From the launch of his title on The Burj Khalifa to the joining of Jacqueline Fernandez and even the announcement of a release in more than 50 countries, Vikrant Rona has made all the right noises.

According to sources, the team recently had a private screening with one of OTT’s biggest giants. The film’s visuals are said to match Hollywood standards, with a genre that has never been explored before in the Indian film industry. Praising Kichcha Sudeep’s performance as one of the best performances of this decade, a source said the giant OTT has offered up to 100 crore for Vikrant Rona’s direct release on their platform. However, the team apparently said no to the offer.

During one of the media interactions, producer Jack Manjunath said: “Yes it is true that the offer has been made, but Vikrant Rona is a big screen experience. The visuals I have seen personally are something families and kids will enjoy on the big screen. The 3D experience is something that will keep audiences coming back for more. This is a film that deserves the biggest screens in the country purely for the cinematic experience it gives. ‘he will offer to the public. “

Director Anup Bhandari expressed his joy at the offer: “This is a great offer, happy the film is getting the kind of adulation it deserves. The 3D version of the film has taken shape very well and it It is an experience for the audience to be cherished on the big screen. Any filmmaker would want the audience to enjoy the film in a way that they envision and the team to feel the same. “

Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath as part of his production Shalini Arts, co-produced by Alankar Pandian and directed by Anup Bhandari will be released on screens worldwide on February 24, 2022.