Quiet Awards season makes Hollywood uncomfortable

The Oscars were created in 1929 to promote Hollywood’s achievements to the outside world. At its peak, television broadcasting attracted 55 million viewers. That number has been going down for years and last year it hit a record 10.4 million viewers for a show with no host, no musical numbers and a winner for Best Little Seen on Nomadland. (The film, which was released in theaters and on Hulu simultaneously, only grossed $ 3.7 million.) Hollywood planned to respond with an all-out blitz over the past year, even before awards season. It deployed its biggest stars and most famous directors to remind consumers that despite the myriad of streaming options, theater held a significant place in the culture at large. It did not work. The public, for the most part, remains reluctant to return to theaters with any regularity. No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final tour as James Bond was delayed for over a year due to the pandemic, and when it was finally released it only brought in 160, $ 7 million in the United States and Canada. It was $ 40 million less than the 2015 Bond film, Specter, and $ 144 million less than 2012’s Skyfall, the franchise’s highest-grossing film. Well-reviewed auteur films that have traditionally had a big hit on the awards circuit, like Last Night in Soho ($ 10.1 million), Nightmare Alley ($ 8 million) and Belfast ($ 6.9 million), barely made an impact at the box office. . And while Mr. Spielbergs’ adaptation of West Side Story has a 93% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it only grossed $ 30 million at the domestic box office. (The original grossed $ 44 million in 1961, the equivalent of $ 409 million today.) According to a recent study, 49% of pre-pandemic moviegoers no longer buy tickets. Eight percent say they will never come back. Those numbers spell the end of low-budget movies that rely on positive word of mouth and high-profile accolades to get customers to sit down. Some believe that the middle part of the movie industry, the besieged category of movies that cost between $ 20 million and $ 60 million (like Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley) that aren’t based on a comic book or other intellectual property well-known, can be changed forever. If viewing habits have been permanently altered and award nominations and wins no longer turn out to be a big draw, these films will have a much harder time breaking even. If audiences are willing to go to the movies just to see the latest Spider-Man movie, it becomes difficult to convince them that they also need to see a movie like Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s black and white meditation on his childhood, in a theater rather than in their living room.

