‘Baahubali’ actor Sathyaraj Aka Katappa tests COVID +, hospitalized in Chennai





New Delhi: The increase in COVID-19 cases has led to the contraction of the virus by several popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. While some show mild symptoms, some require hospitalization depending on the severity of their condition. Recently, legendary Telugu actor Sathyaraj, best known for his role as “Katappa” in the epic drama “Baahubali”, by Prabhas, of SS Rajamouli, undergoes treatment in a private hospital in Chennai. According to reports, the actor was rushed to hospital on the evening of January 7 as his condition deteriorated. The actor was in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Reports suggest the actor was taken to hospital after his symptoms became severe and he needed immediate medical attention. Any official statement on the actor’s state of health is still awaited. READ ALSO: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for COVID-19 despite double vaccination Recently, South Korean actor Mahesh Babu also tested positive for the novel coronavirus while returning to India after New Year’s celebrations. The actor had gone abroad to celebrate Christmas and New Years with his family. He shared a post on his social media telling his fans about his infection. The message read “To all my fans and supporters, Despite all necessary precautions, I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I isolated myself and followed medical advice. Asking everyone who has come in contact with me to get tested. I urge anyone who has not taken their vaccine to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please adhere to all COVID standards and stay safe. I can’t wait to be back. To like.” See Mahesh Babu’s post here: Other actors and celebrities in the Southern film industry, including Manchu Lakshmi, music director Taman and actress Trisha, have also shared information about their infection. Trisha said she was infected when she was fully vaccinated and took all necessary precautions. READ: Hina Khan Calls Herself a ‘Ninja Warrior’ As Her Whole Family Test Positive For COVID-19, Speaks Out Of A Harsh Reality Follow this space for more updates !!!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/entertainment/baahubali-actor-sathyaraj-aka-katappa-tests-covid-hospitalised-in-chennai-1505212 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos