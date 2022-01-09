Entertainment
Stephen Merchant contented with his Hollywood girlfriend
“Spectacled nerd who sucks with girls”: Stephen Merchant is a picture of contentment with his Hollywood girlfriend despite playing a seedy killer on TV
Although he describes himself as a bespectacled nerd who sucks with girls, Stephen Merchants’ modest charms are clearly enough to capture the heart of this Hollywood beauty.
As millions of viewers were captivated by his portrayal of serial killer Stephen Port in the BBC1 drama Four Lives last week, the noble actor and comedian enjoyed a romantic stroll in London with his girlfriend Mircea Monroe.
The American model and actress is not only a beauty, but also intelligent, having completed a postgraduate course last year at the University of Cambridge after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in the United States.
Noble actor and comedian Stephen Merchant enjoyed a romantic stroll in London with his girlfriend Mircea Monroe
St Louis-born Ms Monroe began dating the $ 35million comedian after he rose to fame for creating the hit TV series The Office starring Ricky Gervais
Warmly dressed against the winter cold, the black-clad couple walked hand in hand after a shopping spree.
But despite their understated clothing, they couldn’t help but stand out from the crowd, as Merchant, at 6ft 7in, is over a foot taller than Ms Monroe, 39, even in her beanie that wore the logo of independent music store Longwell Records in Bristol, her boyfriend’s hometown.
Born in St. Louis, Ms Monroe began dating the $ 35 million comedian after he rose to fame for creating the hit TV series The Office starring Ricky Gervais.
Stephen Merchant as Stephen Port the Grindr Killer in the BBC drama Four Lives. The actor, 47, plays the serial killer who drugged and raped four men before dumping their bodies near his home in Barking, east London.
The couple met in 2017 in Los Angeles, where they now live in cat host Ellen DeGeneress’ old home in Nichols Canyon, a celebrity enclave in the Hollywood Hills.
Ms Monroe regularly promotes her 47-year-old boyfriend’s work on social media.
Speaking about their relationship in 2019, Merchant said: Aside from being awesome, there’s something very nice about not having the endless worry of filling this part of your life.
It’s a very lonely life, the life of one person.
