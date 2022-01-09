Woman from the peninsula writes about mixed heritage

PORT TOWNSEND – One rainy night, Lizbeth drinks a glass of wine at the house. She lives on the Olympic Peninsula in a town near Highway 20, and her husband Dan is late. He told her he had a meeting in Port Angeles.

She is watching “CSI: Miami” when the doorbell rings. He’s a policeman. Dan was killed in a shipwreck on this rural road.

So begins “Exiled South,” the first novel by Port Townsend author Harriet Cannon. The story that unfolds after the tragedy is about a woman who first relies on a beloved cousin for support and then, through exploring her family history, reboots her life.

Cannon, who moved to the Northern Olympic Peninsula six years ago after about three decades in Seattle, has a lot in common with his heroine “Exiled”. The two women have deep roots in South Carolina, and both went to live in South America for a time: Cannon in Chile and Lizbeth in Brazil.

This novel, released last week on Koehler Books, follows Lizbeth as she returns to her family’s beach house in Folly Island, SC, where she begins to learn more about her mixed origins. The experiences of his ancestors during the Civil War were complicated.

A school counselor by profession, Lizbeth gets a six-month job in Brazil, and is looking forward to the adventure. While working in Rio de Janeiro, she discovered the Confederados, southerners who immigrated to South America instead of staying in cities like Charleston, SC, after the Civil War.

Lizbeth, who is white, sets out to research her ancestors. She discovers her black family members – who lived in Brazil and then moved to the southern United States where they faced hostility from their white parents.

The ending of “Exiled South” recognizes the pain suffered by Lizbeth and her family – Black, White and Mixed. It hardly hints at the possibility of reconciliation, generations later.

“I wanted to make it real. This is not the world made for Netflix, ”Cannon said in an interview on Friday.

She grew up in a family with diverse world views. There were very different stories told in different households, and there were sets of grandparents who didn’t speak to each other.

As an adult, Cannon followed his urge to travel and his curiosity for history on a personal and global scale. She has lived in several US cities, was a consultant for Boeing Co. and worked for the US State Department in Chile.

During his childhood summers in South Carolina, Cannon heard living family stories from his grandmother, who lived to be 101. This grandmother was the descendant of a woman who lived through the Battle of Charleston, South Carolina, in 1863.

“When I became an adult, I started to look deeper” into the stories passed down by the women in her family.

“It was always in my head to write a different story,” she said.

Cannon is a psychotherapist, now retired from practice. She co-wrote a self-help book on her specialty: “Mixed Blessings: A Guide to Multicultural and Multiethnic Relationships”, with Rhoda Berlin in 2013. Writing that the non-fiction work was a collaborative effort, a said Cannon, while “Exiled South” was a loner.

That’s not to say she didn’t have a good time writing it. Making up the characters and the story was “a blast,” she said. There were also challenges: Cannon is dyslexic.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have become a writer without a community of supporters who believed in me,” she wrote in the acknowledgments at the end of “Exiled South”. She thanks her “great reading writer friends” as well as her editor, publisher and husband Charlie Cannon.

The author hopes that his novel will reflect the struggles of people who lived through the civil war, who left the South for a foreign country in another hemisphere, and who found no home when they returned to their parents and Grand parents. .

If the book has one message, it’s that you never know what someone has been through or what their family has gone through. It’s about “not making assumptions about people based on appearances, or where someone is from, or what their last name is,” Cannon said.

“Exiled” is also an anti-war book, she added. The war has caused too many tragedies on all sides.

“This [book] was something from the heart, ”Cannon said. Now she is working on her next novel.

