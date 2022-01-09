The Sidney Poitiers family commemorates the lives of deceased actors





The family of the actor and precursor activist Sidney Poitier released a heartfelt statement mourning the lives and legacies of Oscar-winning actors following her death at the age of 94 on Friday.

There are no words to express the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now, the family began. We are very grateful that he was able to spend his last day surrounded by family and friends. To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist and man of incredible grace and moral courage, he was also a devoted and loving husband, supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first.

Actor Sidney Poitier arrives at the 86th Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California., (Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

He is our guiding light that has illuminated our lives with infinite love and wonder. Her smile healed, her hugs were the warmest refuge and her laugh was infectious, the statement continued. We could always look to him for wisdom and comfort, and his absence feels like a giant hole in our families and hearts.

Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us. He will live in us, his grandchildren and great grandchildren in every belly laugh, every curious question, every act of compassion and kindness. His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more with his humanity. “

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to each of you for the outpouring of love from around the world. So many people have been touched by our dad’s extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his neighbor. His faith in humanity never wavered, so know that despite all the love you showed him, he loved you back.

Icon known for his on-screen brilliance and dedication to social activism, Poitier achieved a number of historic firsts throughout his prolific life and career, becoming the first black man to win the Oscar du best actor in 1964 after his acclaimed performance in Field lilies. Prior to his Oscar-winning role, Poitier captured audiences with memorable performances in projects like The provocateurs (for which he was also nominated for an Oscar), the film adaptations of Porgy and Bess (1959), A raisin in the sun (1961), and more.

As previously reported, his success continued until the late ’60s and early’ 70s, when he starred in classic films like to sir, with love and Guess who’s coming to dinner. Opposing many of the roles offered to black actors at the time, Poitier forged new avenues for actors of color, playing romantic lead roles and starring in films that tackled race relations head-on.

Sidney Poitier in “To sir, with love”. (Pictures from Colombia)

Poitier pushed for breaking boundaries in other aspects of Hollywood besides mere performance. For his 1969 film The lost man, he insisted that the film crew be at least 50% African-American, according to his biography for the Kennedy Center. Poitier then directed many Hollywood films, including A piece of the action and Stir crazy.

Poitiers’ involvement in social movements included participation in the March on Washington in 1963. Dr Martin Luther King Jr. himself paid tribute to him in 1967, sharing, He is a man of great depth, a man of great social concern, a man who is dedicated to human rights and freedom. Here is a man who, in the words we hear so often now, is a soul mate.

Poitier will pursue a political career as Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan from 1997 to 2007. In 2009, the president Barack obama honored him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He is survived by his wife Joanna shimkus, her six daughters and eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

lesGrios Jared alexander contributed to this report.

