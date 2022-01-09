Protesters march towards the North Hollywood police station

LOS ANGELES (CNS) A public screening was held on Saturday for Valentina Orellana Peralta, 14, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet in a police shootout at a North Hollywood clothing store on December 23.

The visitation took place at Angelus Funeral Home on Crenshaw Boulevard in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Later Saturday, a group of protesters marched from the Burlington store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the LAPD station in North Hollywood.

Three LA city council members put forward a motion to ensure public transparency in the murder investigation on Friday

Later Saturday, a group of protesters marched from the Burlington store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood station on Burbank Boulevard to demand justice for the girl's murder.

Valentina’s funeral is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at the City of Refuge church in Gardena. Reverend Al Sharpton will officiate and deliver the eulogy. Lawyers Ben Crump and Rahul Ravidudi will also speak and reiterate their call for justice for Valentina.

Three Los Angeles City Council members on Friday brought forward a motion to ensure public transparency during the murder investigation, which took place as police responded to an assault suspect who randomly attacked customers with a bicycle chain.

Motion presented by North Hollywood Councilor Paul Krekorian along with Councilor Monica Rodriguez and Councilor Kevin de Leon calls for a report from the LAPD on the state of the internal investigation and the department’s cooperation with two others investigations into the shooting. He also calls for the creation of a report that focuses on the ministry’s practices to protect bystanders during use of force incidents and the practices and policies following reports of an active shooter, to which the LAPD responded to the Burlington store, despite the suspect not having a gun.

The motion also called on the chief legislative analyst to report on best practices from other law enforcement agencies to reduce the use of lethal force and protect passers-by from harm when force is used.

The motion also seeks the LAPD to release all remaining recordings related to the shooting, including body camera images, 911 calls and radio transmissions.

As police released camera footage of the body of the shooting on Monday, attorney Ben Crump, who represents Valentina’s father, said last week that family lawyers believed there was a additional surveillance video of the Burlington store itself, which they were trying to access. Some surveillance video clips have already been broadcast by the LAPD.

“As the city mourns this horrific tragedy, it is imperative that Council and the public learn all the facts about this incident and how the deaths at the Burlington store could have been prevented,” the motion said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday the city will “thoroughly examine” everything including training, tactics and policies in its investigation into the murder of Valentina.

The LAPD Police Investigation Division and the Inspector General’s Office are both investigating the shooting, as is the California Department of Justice Shooting Investigation Team for the southern California. The DOJ is investigating the shooting of officers under the provisions of a bill enacted last year.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be forwarded to the Special Prosecutions Section of the California Department of Justice within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

LAPD officer William Jones, who shot Valentina as he confronted the suspect, has been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting. The officers’ union said Jones recently took a course in handling an active shooter situation and was undergoing his training. A coalition of civil rights groups demanded that Jones be arrested and prosecuted for manslaughter.

Police shot dead the suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, but a bullet fired by Jones pierced a wall and hit Valentina.

The incident caught the attention of President Joe Biden, who offered his condolences to the Chilean people where Valentina came from during a phone call with Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric on December 30.

Valentina arrived in Los Angeles with her mother from Santiago, Chile about six months ago and dreamed of becoming a robotics engineer and American citizen.