Tributes pour in for revolutionary actor Sidney Poitier | Local features

Tributes to Sidney Poitier continued to flow after his death on Thursday at the age of 94. Poitier was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Principal Performance and the first to be among the best at the box office.

For over 80 years, Sidney and I have laughed, cried and done as much silly thing as possible. He was really my brother and my partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better. Singer / songwriter Harry Belafonte, in a statement.

It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family. Denzel Washington, in a statement.

My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Professor of wisdom. The greatest consideration and praise for her most magnificent, gracious and eloquent life. I cherished it. I loved it. He had a huge soul that I will cherish forever. Oprah Winfrey, on Instagram.

Through his revolutionary roles and his singular talent, Sidney Poitier embodies dignity and grace, revealing the power of films to bring us together. He also opened the doors to a generation of actors. Former President Barack Obama, on Twitter.

The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being, will never be forgotten. … All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example, and thank you for your amazing gift. But above all, thank you for agreeing to share YOU to make us all better. Actor and director Tyler Perry, on Facebook.

Sidney was my inspiration, my beacon, my friend. Actor Morgan Freeman, on Twitter.

It’s a big one. No words can describe how your work has radically changed my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity that you brought to your roles have shown us that we as black people matter !!! It was an honor … Actress Viola Davis, on Instagram.

If you wanted the sky, I would write across the sky in letters that would rise a thousand feet high: To Sir with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier RIP He showed us how to reach for the stars. Actor and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg, on Twitter.

Sidney Poitier, your last sunset with us is the dawn of several generations who are rising on the path of light that you have blazed. We will always keep you in our hearts and speak your name forever. Actress and director Debbie Allen, on Twitter.

One of the greatest actors of his generation. We all have our Poitiers era. Growing up in the ’70s, I have to say that Uptown Saturday Night might be the first movie I have ever watched. … Rest in peace. And thank you. Musician Questlove, on Instagram.

Few artists have contributed as much to the civil rights movement as Sidney Poitier. As an actor, he was determined not to be defined by his race, but he pointedly refused roles that perpetuated negative stereotypes. Her charm and grace, both on and off screen, helped open hearts and minds as the nation challenged segregation and discrimination. Marc H Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League.

He single-handedly changed the face of the Leading Man. I had the honor of thanking him in person and in his kindness and grace he said: You are a leading man, Lou, because you are a good actor. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, on Twitter.

Mister #SidneyPoitier, your shining light will never fade. The doors you have opened and the paths you have created will continue to make room for those with a dream. You have shown the world that with vision and grace anything is possible. Musician Lenny Kravitz, on Twitter.

Sidney Poitier is literally the reason why I wanted to become an artist. … There are very few people that I tremble in the presence of. Be easy, GOAT. TV actor Keith Powell, on Twitter.

