Entertainment
Omicron hampers Hollywood return to business
LOS ANGELES – Tim Hillman was preparing to start working as a stage manager for Fox Network’s “9-1-1” show in Los Angeles on Monday, but Omicron had other plans.
To avoid the risk of a costly shutdown if the team returning from vacation were positive for COVID-19 mid-turn, the proceedings produced by Disney postponed its restart until January 10, he said.
“This week we were supposed to get back to work on our show. We’re on Christmas break and they’ve extended it for a week, ”Hillman said.
Stopping a show after filming has started can be very costly for producers.
“You envision a minimum of $ 150,000 to $ 200,000 a day to have a movie company on the street that shoot movies or TV shows,” Hillman added. “If you start up and 30 or 40 crew members test positive because they’ve all been galloping over the Christmas break, then suddenly you don’t have enough crew … and you have to stop again and you just spent all that money on startup.
“9-1-1” is one of a growing number of productions that have either seen their productions halted by positive cases of coronavirus, or decided to postpone their return to work after the traditional two-week break.
Disney has delayed all productions scheduled to resume filming this week until Jan. 10, said a person close to the studio who has not been permitted to comment publicly.
Longtime crime drama “NCIS,” which resumed production this week, has halted filming due to a positive COVID-19 test, a person familiar with the studio said. CBS Studios decides to stop the other productions on a show-by-show basis, the person said.
Despite a rebound in film and television production after the end of the health crisis, with activity exceeding pre-pandemic levels, the recent emergence of the highly contagious variant now threatens production. This will add to the pressure on studios and streaming companies fighting to deliver the hottest new shows and movies to keep viewers and subscribers in an increasingly competitive market fueled by growing demand for content. in streaming.
“We don’t see the typical level of rebound in production that we would see,” FilmLA president Paul Audley told The Times. “Typically we see almost a vertical line if you look at a chart of returning permits and we don’t see that same vertical line. It looks more like a 45 degree line on a graph. We are hearing people asking to cancel or postpone their licenses right now. “
Film LA, the nonprofit group that manages filming permissions for the region, estimated that a dozen projects that had planned to shoot on location had canceled or postponed the revocation of their filming permissions.
The region was already showing signs of slowing down before the expected return to work.
FilmLA recorded 95 days of shooting last week (December 27-January 2), up from 130 days of shooting during roughly the same time a year ago and 98 days of shooting in early 2020.
Around the same time last year, county health officials and unions strongly urged productions to delay returning to work in January until the end of the month to ease the burden on the health care system. So far, there is no sign that any such orders will return, Audley said.
“They [county officials] I feel pretty secure with the film industry right now, ”he said.
The question Audley and others cannot yet answer is how long the delays can last.
Live broadcasts have been impacted in recent days, as stars such as Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 during the holiday period.
Some productions such as “The Bold and the Beautiful” had already planned not to return until January 11. Others, like Netflix’s “The Crown,” had to shut down their fifth season a day early last month due to positive COVID-19 cases. among the British production.
Coronavirus cases in California have reached record territory after the holidays, with officials warning that the next few weeks will be crucial in the fight against the highly infectious variant of Omicron.
Los Angeles-based Donna Gross, a scout for commercials, has received calls for work and has yet to have any canceled projects, she said. Ads tend to be more nimble, running for shorter periods of time with smaller teams. But Gross is already considering the prospect of queuing at test centers to be allowed to work on sets, which recently spotted an ad for T-Mobile.
“I’ve probably been tested a hundred times in the past year,” Gross said. “I noticed the lab that I normally go to in my neighborhood has queues around the block and I’m like, ‘Oh boy, if it’s not over by mid-January, will I have to stay on this line for an hour to work? ‘ “
This is less of a problem for larger film and television productions, which will typically be tested on location during filming, with some crews needing to be tested at least three times per week to meet industry safety protocols.
Union officials and an alliance of film and television producers have yet to announce an extension or change to their long-standing return-to-work agreement, which sets out pay and other terms for teams working during the shift. pandemic. They have considered increasing the frequency of testing on sets as part of the deal that expires on January 15, although no deal has yet been announced.
Oliver Stark, left, Peter Krause and Ryan Guzman in “9-1-1”. The show, which airs on Fox, is one of many whose production is affected by the spate of COVID-19 cases in California.
Sources
2/ https://www.limaohio.com/news/business/492401/omicron-hinders-hollywoods-return-to-business
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]