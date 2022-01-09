How Bogolanfini Became the Fabric of Our Lives – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

From haute couture to cushions, mud cloth or bogolanfini are woven into almost every aspect of contemporary life. But what is the origin of this richly decorated fabric? Bamana Mud Cloth: From Mali to the World, an exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art until December 4, explains the process of fabric creation and traces the cultural significance of his creations.

The exhibition features the recently acquired museums of textiles created by the Bamana peoples of Mali. Mud cloth is the translation of the word the Bamana people use to describe this cloth: bogolanfini, said Dr Roslyn A. Walker, senior curator of the African, Americas and Pacific Art Museums and Curator Margaret McDermott of African art. .

Creating the fabric is a laborious process. A woman doesn’t get up in the morning to say, I’m going to do a bogolanfini rag today. She must have started thinking about it the year before, because the mud used to make the tincture had to be harvested from a river or pond, and then it had to ferment with herbs and spices for it to work, Walker said.

The men weave locally grown cotton into strips sewn together. The fabric is dyed with a solution of crushed leaves and bark. After drying in the sun, the fabric turns yellow. Artists, traditionally women, use the fermented mud dye to decorate the fabric.





Dallas Museum of Art

Bogolanfini packaging, Mali, Bamana peoples, 1970-1989, cotton, natural dyes, Dallas Museum of Art, Textile Purchase Fund, 2021.10.2.1

Artists divide the fabric into three to five sections and create patterns for each section. A dark background is created around the designs by alternately applying mud, drying and washing the fabric over time. The design is determined by who will own and wear the packaging, Walker said.

Men hunters or warriors wear tunics with patterns reflecting protection. Women wear bogolanfini wraps for the important stages of life: coming of age, consummation of marriage, childbirth and burial.

The designs are rooted in the everyday life, myth, history and philosophy of Bamana. A peanut shell represents family unity and community problem solving. A lizard’s head signifies healing, wealth and femininity. The small dots represent the small stars. An interactive presentation in the exhibit allows customers to create their own bogolanfini design using some of the motifs of the Bamana people.

While most of the fabrics shown in the exhibition were made in rural areas, bogolanfini is now part of urban culture. In the modern world, clothes like this have been made by contemporary designers in Mali, Walker said.

Chris Seydou, a designer of Malian descent who has dressed many African first ladies, was instrumental in the export of bogolanfini. He ended up going to Paris and caused a sensation in high fashion in the 1970s, Walker said. He incorporated real African textiles into his designs and ultimately he focused on bogolanfini, focusing on specific designs and simplifying them.

Contemporary designers around the world have used bogolanfini patterns in their designs, rarely citing the source of inspiration. Norma Kamali really made bogolanfini very popular in the United States in the 1980s, Walker said.





Dallas Museum of Art “Bamana Mud Cloth: From Mali to the World” shows how contemporary designers have incorporated bogolanfini patterns into their designs.

Oscar de la Renta, Givenchy, Donna Karan and Ralph Lauren have integrated geometric patterns into their collections. Bogolanfini patterns are now popular in the furnishing world. Upper Fixators Joanna Gaines uses patterns from cushions, upholstery and rugs from Waco’s Magnolia Home line. They haven’t left. And they won’t be leaving, Walker said.

Walker often watches TV with a camera ready to snap photos of Bogolanfini patterns in costumes and sets, documenting how the patterns have infiltrated the modern cultural landscape. There are African fabrics that are part of lives. We take them for granted, Walker said. Especially from the 60s we really had African fabrics become part of what we sleep on and sit on.