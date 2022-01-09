Entertainment
Kashmera Shah criticizes Karan Kundrra for being rude to Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15: you don’t deserve to be in the top 5
In a new promo for Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, panelists were seen toasting the contestants. Kashmera Shah aimed his gun at Karan Kundrra and lambasted him for his rude behavior towards Tejasswi Prakash.
Badtameezi se yeh Tejasswi se baat karta hai. Grant apni shakal dekhi hai kya? (He speaks to Tejasswi so rudely. Did you see your face?) You don’t deserve to be in the top five, Kashmera told Karan. You boyfriend hai na uska (You are her boyfriend, aren’t you)? Why are you so against her? she asked.
Divya Agarwal appeared to defend Karan and said he came to Bigg Boss 15 for himself. It was on the show that he fell in love, she said. Kashmera advised Tejasswi, Use your head.
Divya also told Shamita Shetty that she wouldn’t be able to win even the next four seasons of Bigg Boss until she changes her attitude. Shamita retaliated by saying that she didn’t need Divya’s permission.
Vishal Singh has expressed his disappointment with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. I’m mad at you. You’re wrong, he told her, as she seemed to nod in approval. Debina Bonnerjee also criticized her. Itna kisiko maaf nahi kar sakta at your own beizzati. Game ka mazaa hi chala jaaye, itna bhi passively mat khelo (You can’t forgive yourself so much, even after being insulted. Don’t play so passively that there is no more fun in the game), she said .
Neha Bhasin denounced Abhijit Bichukale for using derogatory language and said that if he repeated it, she would enter Bigg Boss’s house and hit him with her slipper. As he answered angrily, she said: Aap mooh lagne ke layak bhi nahi hai (you are not even worth talking about).
The Sundays Bigg Boss 15 episode will also reveal the fate of Umar Riaz, who has come under fire for being physically aggressive with Pratik Sehajpal during a Ticket To Finale task.
