Jacqueline Fernandez finally makes her statement in an intimate photo with Sukesh Chandrasekhar





Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has gone through rough times after her relationship with con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar hit the headlines. However, after a few months, the actress finally revealed her intimate photo circulating on the Internet. For the uninitiated, Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a leading defendant in a Rs. 200 Crores money laundering case. And now Jacqueline is also under the scanner of the Directorate of Execution. In October 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez is summoned by the Directorate of Execution. She was questioned for seven hours in connection with Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paul. Recommend reading: Boney Kapoor shares never-before-seen throwback photo with his ‘watcher’ daughter Janhvi Kapoor On January 8, 2021, Jacqueline took to her Instagram account to post a statement about her intimate photos making patrols with Sukesh. Jacqueline has revealed that she is going through difficult times at her post, but that she will be back soon. The actress wrote: “This country and its people have always given me enormous love and respect. This includes my media friends, from whom I have learned a lot. I am going through a difficult time right now but I am sure my friends and fans will see me through. ” Jacqueline further asked the media to stop the dissemination of her private photos: “It is with this confidence that I would ask my friends not to disseminate any image that might infringe on my privacy and my personal space. You would not do this to your loved ones, I am sure you would not do this to me no more. Hopefully justice and common sense prevail. Thank you. ” Also Read: Karan Kundrra’s Sister Meenu Shares Her Take on Karan & Tejasswi Prakash Love Controversy According to a PTI report, Jacqueline had told ED officials that she had known Sukesh since 2017. However, the con artist, Sukesh, told her that he was from the family of the late Jayalalithaa. The actress also shared that she had never met him after his arrest in 2021. The actress said: “I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021 he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and the Jayalalithaa political family. We hope Jacqueline will get out of this mess soon! Read more: New mom, Dia Mirza spotted as she walked out of town with her son, Avyaan for the first time SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

