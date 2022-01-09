Demi Lovato returns home after another stint in rehab

Demi Lovato is hopefully on the road to recovery.

Again.

According to Page Six and other media outlets, the singer – who uses his pronouns after coming out as non-binary – returned at some point in the recent past to Utah for drug treatment.

The artist is now back home and “doing well,” according to the New York Post.

No further details of Lovato’s fall have been released, but they made the news late last year for saying they enjoy a low-key California lifestyle.

It is a term generally used by people who do not drink alcohol, but To do smoke marijuana.

The pop star, however, extended the definition further, revealing in interviews in fall 2021 that in addition to getting high, they still indulge in the occasional drink.

“By telling myself that I will never be able to drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like it sets me up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker,” Lovato said in a recent YouTube documentary. on their life.

Lovato also complained in this film about the backlash they received for following a non-traditional path to recovery.

“When I go into detail with people, it kind of opens me up to more scrutiny than I need,” they said at the time.

Perhaps following an incident in early December, however, Demi went back on all the Californian sobriety.

I no longer support my sober ways in California, shared the 29-year-old performer on their Instagram Story just over a month ago. Sober sober is the only way to be.

We’re glad the star has embraced this way of thinking.

“Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their lives they plan to do regular checks to make sure they are putting themselves first,” said an insider from People Magazine.

Adds a Us Weekly source:

Demi will have a sober life companion [with] them during this transition. It was their decision to return to rehab.

In 2018, Lovato almost died of an overdose.

They later said they suffered “brain damage” after suffering three strokes and a heart attack as a result of the overdose.

Last year, however, Demi told People that they “weren’t going to change a thing” and that they were “so proud of who I am today.”

Lovato was added to this post:

“Everything had to happen for me to learn the lessons I learned.

“It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think about the pain I had to go through to get over what I have.

“But I don’t regret anything.”

The Grammy nominee was previously in a treatment center in August 2018 and also two years earlier.

I lived fast and was going to die young. I never thought I would turn 21, Lovato told American Way in July 2016.

So now I’m in rehab, and I thought, Oh great, now the world thinks I’m just another stereotype I didn’t go into treatment thinking, OK, now I’m gonna be an inspiration.

“Sometimes I resented that kind of responsibility, but now it’s really part of my life. It holds me accountable.”