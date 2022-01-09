Here’s how nature lovers can enjoy the outdoors this winter





This time of year can give off a dark vibe. Ohio’s hunting seasons have declined and ice fishing opportunities have become less secure due to global warming. Yes, winter can feel like a vast wasteland. A vast wasteland was the expression Newton N. Minow, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission under President John F. Kennedy, used to criticize American television. Minow’s indictment was delivered in a 1961 speech. The President’s warning was intended to encourage a more uplifting, perhaps more informative, use of People’s Waves than large daily doses of tasteless entertainment. . Television executives in 1962 responded to the Minows Challenge with The Beverly Hillbillies and McHales Navy. There were a few worthy and groundbreaking programs The American Sportsman and The Flying Fisherman come to mind on alphabet networks during the Minow era. Today, entire channels are devoted to hunting, fishing and product peddling shows. Getting some sort of hunting and fishing solution through an electronic display is much easier now than it used to be. However, many people prefer to do rather than watch, and even the seemingly barren real-world landscape has enough seasonal activity to interest those who get close enough to watch. With proper precautions being taken, outdoor enthusiasts can find proper entertainment even during a winter of discontent and contagion. Here’s a reminder to those who feel trapped: Opportunities abound. For starters, the muzzleloading season, the last concentrated deer hunt of 2021-2022, takes place until half an hour after sunset on Tuesday. After that, hardy bow hunters can hunt deer legally until the beginning of February. On Wednesday, a deer butchering workshop will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Delaware Wildlife Shooting Range Education Center. The workshop is free, although pre-registration on the site, wildohio.gov, is required no later than Tuesday, and participants must bring their own deer carcass. All other materials will be provided so that those interested can leave their knives, blades and other cutting tools at home. Outdoor shows in major Ohio markets, including Columbus, were once plentiful. Lately, such shows have been shaken up by competition and the pandemic. Even before COVID-19, shows appeared to be in long-term decline as big box stores offering atmosphere and shows, as well as a scintillating array of merchandise began to serve as fantastic destinations year round. But it was the Omicron peak that forced the postponement of the Cleveland Boat Show from this month to March. Locally, the Ohio RV and Boat Show at the Ohio Expo Center continues without a mask warrant today, and then Wednesday through Sunday next. The Columbus Fishing Expo is scheduled for February 11-13. The Open Season Sportsmans Expo, which primarily targets deer and wild turkey hunters, will take place March 18-20. These events are also at the Ohio Expo Center. Meanwhile, information on a range of hikes, programs, seminars, many of which are free, can be found on the website.ohiodnr.gov. Scroll down and click on the events link to bring up a calendar of announcements mostly disconnected from electronic wasteland, large or not.

