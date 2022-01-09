Arrested by MP for threatening to blow up Bollywood bungalow Badshah Shahrukh Khan





Bombay | Madhya Pradesh police arrested the accused who threatened Badshah Khan of Bollywood i.e. actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat and bomb blast at various locations in Mumbai . Let us tell you that on January 6, Maharashtra Police received a call from an unidentified person threatening to blow up Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow in Bandra, including several historic locations in Mumbai. After that there was a commotion in the Mumbai police. Also Read: – BJP MP Rashmi Verma Surprised Party By Resigning In Bihar Will now be handed over to the Maharashtra Police

A case was registered against the accused under articles 182, 505 and 506 of the ICC. The accused is currently being held by Jabalpur Police and will be handed over to Maharashtra Police shortly after he is presented to a magistrate. Also Read: – Corona Cases Rising Globally, Cases Topped 30.48 Crore This is how the accused got caught

After receiving the threat, the Maharashtra police took action and immediately responded to the call. The unknown caller’s number was from Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra Police immediately contacted Jabalpur Police and were notified. After that, the MP police took immediate action and now a person named Jitesh Thakur has been arrested at his home in Ganganagar in the Sanjeevani Nagar Police Station area in Jabalpur. To read also: – A hard blow for the Congress before the elections UP! Imran Masood, considered close to Rahul, will hold SP’s hand The accused is a drug addict, has repeatedly committed such acts

In this regard, the MP police claim that the arrested accused has already been involved in criminal cases (Bomb Threatening to Shah Rukh Bungalow). In the past, too, he made false calls to the CM helpline while inebriated. The accused is a drug addict and made false calls while intoxicated.

