Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77 – Billboard





Michael Lang, legendary co-creator of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair, has passed away. He was 77 years old. Lang died on Saturday evening (January 8) from a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City. His representative and family friend Michael Pagnotta confirmed the news to Billboard. Lang worked alongside his partners Joel Rosenman, Artie Kornfeld of Capitol Records and John P. Roberts for the 1969 festival held at Max Yasgur’s 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York. The three-day lineup included icons such as Richie Havens, Santana, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Sly and the Family Stone, and The Who, among others. “I booked the three hottest bands at the time – Jefferson Airplane, Canned Heat and Credence Clearwater Revival,” Lang said. Billboard in 2019. “It gave us immediate credibility and the word got out, then suddenly the rock rolled downhill. Then we started adding bands to the left and right. I remember when David Geffen walked into our office with a test pressing from Crosby, Stills and Nash. He put it on the turntable and made a deal there. Same thing with Joe Cocker. We heard his voice and booked him pretty quickly. After Woodstock, Lang started a record label in 1971, Just Sunshine Records, which first signed Karen Dalton, then Billy Joel. Lang later moved into management, working primarily with Cocker for around 15 years. In 1994 he helped promote Woodstock’s 25th anniversary with Woodstock ’94. In 2019, Lang was planning to host Woodstock 50 – which he said Billboard he’d been working on for two years – with lineup including Miley Cyrus, Dead & Company, Jay-Z and others. The event was ultimately canceled following various licensing and production issues, site relocations and artist withdrawals. Three years before co-creating the original Woodstock in 69, Lang had opened his first business: a main store in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. He said it had become “the unofficial seat of the underground counterculture,” he said before. Billboard which David Crosby and Joni Mitchell often visited. “It was kind of getting famous – and kind of finished. I decided it was time to go back to New York. I loved living in a creative little town. I knew Woodstock, I was there when I was a kid and there was a big music scene with crazy artists and bacchanalia coming straight out of A Midsummer Night’s dream. “ “In 1969 people came for three days of peace and music and to experience the community,” he continued. “That’s what made him so special… The one thing people always told me when they approached me about how Woodstock has changed their lives is that it has changed their relationship with others. . “ Lang is survived by his wife Tamara, their sons Harry and Laszlo and his daughters LariAnn, Shala and Molly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/woodstock-co-creator-michael-lang-dead-1235016940/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos