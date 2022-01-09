Natick Mall’s Neiman Marcus building bought for redevelopment





NATICK With the closure of the upscale Neiman Marcus store at Natick Mall later this year, the shell of its huge two-story space will turn into a completely different use now that a developer has purchased the property for $ 12.6 million. of dollars. NM Redevelopment, a subsidiary of Boston real estate firm Bulfinch Companies Inc., partnered with Chicago-based investment management firm Harrison Street to purchase the 94,000-square-foot space last month, according to records from the Middlesex County Registry of Deeds. The building, which features 18-foot-high ceilings and around 450 garage parking spaces, is currently valued at $ 9.6 million, according to Natick’s real estate records. The developers aren’t sure what they plan to do with the property, but they say its new use will meet current market needs, Eric Schlager, CEO of Bulfinch Companies, said in a December 17 press release. Bulfinch is delighted to partner with Harrison Street and Brookfield Properties as we reposition this irreplaceable property to meet today’s market demands, Schlager said. This transaction is in line with our mission of Discover + Deliver and we look forward to activating this unique asset and further developing our strong partnership with the MetroWest community while creating value for our stakeholders. The sale was closed on December 16 as part of a deal brokered by Scott Black of Atlantic Retail after addressing various issues including the change in use of the building, Black told the Daily News. A Bulfinch spokesperson said the company could not yet comment on the type of property being developed on the site as it has yet to receive its special permit. In May 2020, Dallas-based department store chain Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy. Although its location in Natick was originally scheduled to close last year, it will remain open until September. Bulfinch will serve as the developer and property manager. Following:Closure of the second anchor point at the Natick shopping center Bulfinch owns and manages approximately 3 million square feet of medical, biotechnology and office assets, according to its website. Some of his projects include: Convert a 25,000 square foot Allen furniture warehouse in Needham into a 75,000 square foot office building

Redevelopment of a corporate building in Lexington into a 162,119 square foot office and laboratory building

Transformation of a four-story office building in Cambridge into 63,200 square feet of space to house office, education and technology companies (the property is currently leased by the IT services department at Harvard University ) Bulfinch and Harrison Street have teamed up on several other projects, including the redesign of the Atrium shopping center in Chestnut Hill into Life Time Center in 2012, a 286,000 square foot medical and wellness destination. New York-based Brookfield Properties owns the Natick Mall, which is New England’s largest mall in terms of tenants and square footage. But Neiman Marcus had his own building. Neiman Marcus is one of several retailers to leave the mall in recent years, including Sears, the American Girl store, Brookstone, Gymboree, Lord & Taylor and Wayfair. In 2018, Wegmans replaced the old JCPenney department store and Dave & Busters took over part of the old Sears store a year later. Level 99 took over another part of Sears last year. Following:A Wonderland for Adults: Natick Entertainment Complex, a Sprawling Game World Lauren Young writes about business and pop culture. Contact her at 774-804-1499 [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @laurenwhy__.

