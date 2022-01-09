Mahesh Babu Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Brother Ramesh Babu: Without You I Would Not Be Half the Man I Am Today | Bollywood

Telugu star Mahesh Babu mourned the loss of his older brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu on Sunday and said he was grateful to the veteran actor-producer for being his source of courage.

According to family sources, the 56-year-old producer, who was the son of superstar Krishna, died on Saturday evening in Hyderabad due to health complications. He was 56 years old.

He was taken to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated on Saturday evening. According to hospital sources, he was brought back dead.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and shared a note, mourning the loss of his beloved “Annaya” (older brother).

“You were my inspiration. You were my strength. You were my courage. You were everything to me. Without you, I wouldn’t have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you did for me.

“Now rest … rest … I love you forever and ever. In this life and if I have another, you will always be my ‘Annaya’,” the note said.

Ramesh Babu had supported several Mahesh Babu films, including hits like Athidhi, Dookudu and Aagadu.

Ramesh Babu started his career as a child artist in the films of his father Krishna and went on to appear in films like Samrat, Bazaar Rowdy, Anna Chellelu and Encounter in 1997 which marked his last screen release.