Woodstock organizer Michael Lang, driving force behind 1969 festival, dies at 77

Michael Lang, longtime Ulster County resident and the driving force behind the 1969 Woodstock Festival’s staging, which changed the trajectory of rock music and the live music experience while hosting a semi- million people for the defining moment of the 1960s counterculture, died on Saturday, January 8. He was 77 years old.

According to Langs’ obituary, he died of complications from lymphoma in New York City.

Lang hosted the Woodstock Music Festival with three partners, but since August 1969 he had remained the public face of the famous gathering and its enduring ideals of peace, love and music. The festival was held in Bethel, Sullivan County, but was scheduled for the town of Woodstock, Ulster County.

Held within a year of the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Reverend Martin Luther King, Woodstock took place against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement and growing divisions that continued to fracture the nation on the political, generational, economic and racial fault lines. Culturally, the concert landed on the opposite of the spectrum, away from the violence and uncertainty that defined much of the 1960s.

Woodstock is far from a financial or organizational success: major highways are blocked by concert traffic and festival-goers face rain, mud, and logistical challenges never before encountered as a concert at the Woodstock scale never happened. Describing the challenges Lang and his partners faced, his obituary read: In 1969, no t-shirts were for sale, concert sponsorship did not exist, rain destroyed the stage lighting, the sound system operated on bare bones, and neither food or fresh water arrived except by plane and occasionally by an emergency vehicle. “

But the four-day concert in Woodstock was also a time for the counter-culture to come together and show the nation and the world’s political leaders how they wanted, needed and would be heard. The counter-culture took a stand in Woodstock, and the movements crowning the feat unfolded to a soundtrack by the best artists of the time, including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Richie Havens, Sly & the Family Stone and The Who.

The legacy of the 1969 Woodstock Festival is the legacy of Michael Lang.

The Woodstock Festival launched careers and innovations in the industry

Woodstock was an opportunity, a moment, a home we all had been waiting for and working towards, Lang wrote in his successful 2009 autobiography, The Road to Woodstock, “co-authored with Holly George, Phenicia resident and professor of SUNY New Paltz. Warren.

For me, Woodstock was a test of whether people in our generation truly believed in each other and the world we were struggling to create, Lang wrote. How would we do when we were in charge? Could we live like the peaceful community we imagined? I was hoping we could. From the start, I believed that if we did our job right and from the heart, set the stage and set the right tone, people would reveal their higher selves and create something amazing. Woodstock came to symbolize our solidarity.

Woodstock also featured Joan Baez, Country Joe and the Fish, Crosby, Stills and Nash & Young, Carlos Santana, John Sebastian, Ravi Shankar, The Band and Arlo Guthrie. As described in Langs’ obituary, For Carlos Santana and Crosby Stills Nash & Young, it was their first and second performances to audiences respectively that established their long career. “

Langs’ obituary also detailed Woodstock’s lasting impact on music and concert production. With lighting and sound innovations from Chip Monck and Bill Hanley respectively, security, recording and video technologies … were born in Woodstock and continue to this day, we read.

The face of a famous rally also produced Woodstock ’99, other tributes

A resident of the town of Woodstock for decades, Lang was an unpretentious guy seen quite regularly in the community, dining at Bread Alone Caf and attending screenings during the Woodstock Film Festival, for which he was a member of the advisory board. .

And although the town of Woodstock has a long history with the arts that predates the 1969 festival by many years, it was the Woodstock Music and Art Fair that shaped the famous community’s personality, its economy, its appeal as as tourism destination, and the businesses that anchor its daily trade. The Woodstock candle store is called Candlestock and its sign includes the phrase Peace, Love & Light. There is a cupcake place called Peace, Love & Cupcakes.

Lang has also conducted musicians, including Billy Joel and Joe Cocker.





While Lang has enjoyed a long career in music as a producer of rock concerts and manager of artists such as Billy Joel and Joe Cocker, “his obituary reads,” he will always be remembered as the idealist who envisioned a weekend of peace, love, and music that personified the cultural and political idealism of the baby boomers marching for civil rights and against the war in Vietnam. Music was the glue of generations and Lang always said he dreamed of creating a concert somewhere in the countryside, where friends could get together and enjoy the music like he did.

Lang is remembered by many from the Oscar-winning documentary of the 1969 Woodstock Festival. He appeared throughout the film wearing a life jacket and riding a BSA motorcycle around the festival grounds, an alfalfa farm in Bethel, New York, which now houses the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

But he will also be remembered by many for Woodstock 99, the 30th anniversary of the Woodstock festival he hosted at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome in Oneida County, New York.

The last night of this rally was marked by riots and fires. Lang in his autobiography wrote: During performances of acts like Limp Bizkit, Korn, and Rage Against the Machine, the mosh pit was a scary sight. The surfing public became quite aggressive, and we were horrified to find out later that incidents of assaulted women had been reported.

Deputy Minority Leader in the State Senate Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, told the Poughkeepsie Journal in 2019 that Langs’ plan for Woodstock 99, for the most part, had been done very well.

There are always things you can do differently, Griffo, who was mayor of Rome when Woodstock 99 took place, told the Poughkeepsie Journal. The concert went very well. Everything went well until the end. Things are happening. Any criminal activity is unacceptable.

Lang also hosted a Woodstock 25th Anniversary concert at the Winston Farm property in Saugerties, where he originally wanted to host the 1969 festival. Woodstock 94 brought together the Woodstock Nation and the MTV generation and put on some jaw-dropping performances by Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel and Green Day, who were among dozens of bands to perform.

In true Woodstock style, the community spirit lived, it rained like hell, mud people abounded, and Woodstock 94 was making money for everyone but us, Lang writes in his autobiography.

Langs’ obituary acknowledges that the magic of the original Woodstock could not be replicated, although a concert produced by Lang approached the significance of Woodstock 69. Held in Berlin the night after the fall of the Berlin Wall, it brought together people from West and East Berlin for the first time in a generation. Lang, along with singer Joe Cocker, helped negotiate with East German authorities the right to produce a concert on the east side of the wall.

Plans for a Woodstock 50th anniversary concert in 2019 have been announced with great fanfare. But the festival failed to gain traction due to lack of permits, change of venue, lawsuits and disputes between Lang and his Woodstock 50 team, and festival funder Dentsu Aegis.

Langs’ desire for a 50th anniversary celebration was a personal disappointment, his obituary notes, adding that in September 2019, the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky., Honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to peace.

Brooklyn boy moves north to Woodstock

Michael Lang grew up in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, according to his book. Her father installed heating systems and her mother kept the accounts of the family business. Lang, like millions of American children, grew up listening to rock and roll Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and Bill Haley and the Comets.

Lang was the only one in his family to play an instrument and he joined a rock and roll band, as a drummer, at the age of 12.

As a child, he spent summers attending a camp in Sullivan County, where he would stage Woodstock as an adult. During winters, the Lang family took road trips to Miami and Canada.

In 1962, he enrolled at New York University while still in his final year of high school. After transferring to the University of Tampa and re-enrolling in NYU, he eventually dropped out of college in 1965, moved to Miami, and opened a main store which Lang wrote in his book. , has become the hub of the Miami metro. He hosted live music in his shop and expanded this effort to promote bigger shows with musicians including Ravi Shankar.

This led to Lang, along with a partner, hosting the Miami Pop Festival in 1968 with Chuck Berry, the Mothers of Invention with Frank Zappa, and the Jimi Hendrix Experience, among other acts. It drew a crowd of 25,000 people.

After hosting the Miami Pop Festival, Lang wrote in his book, “I thought it was time to go back to New York. 90 miles north of town, Woodstock had become a magnet for musicians. I remembered its artistic small town vibe. from when we used to go there in the 50’s. The town had a history of attracting artists and gypsies. My girlfriend Sonya and I decided to check it out for ourselves.

A year later, Hendrix would deliver a stunning performance to close the Woodstock Festival. His iconic, instrumental interpretation of the Star-Spangled Banner on solo electric guitar remains, more than 50 years later, a defining moment of the 1960s.