Sunland Park offers two stakes races on Sunday





Bold Ego Handicap one of two stakes races on Sunday’s map at Sunland Park

Harking will be ridden by jockey Enrique Gomez FARMINGTON A field of seven fillies and older mares is set to enter the starting gate for Sunday’s $ 65,000 Bold Ego Handicap, the event co-featured on a nine-race quarter horse card and Thoroughbred at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino near El Paso, Texas. Harking, coached by Bloomfield’s Chip Woolley, is the second pick 3-1 on the morning line in the 5 1/2 stadium race, which will be the seventh race with a scheduled start time of 3:04 p.m. Woolley, best known as the coach of 2009 Kentucky Derby winner Mine That Bird, is one of the state’s top thoroughbred trainers in New Mexico and is currently a Top 10 trainer at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, in Arizona. Previously:Live racing set to return to Sunland Park after 21-month hiatus Harking races for Colorado based owner Edward Hindman and will be ridden by jockey Enrique Gomez. Seven-time winner in 18 career starts, Harking has earned over $ 161,000 for her connections. The 7 year old mare bred in Kentucky by Dominus recently finished second against the allocation competition at Turf Paradise on December 22, 2021. Prior to that, Harking had finished third in the Jeff and Jack Coady Stakes on November 6. Harking was looking to defend her title in the stakes race, which she won last January. Following:How a little horse from Turf Paradise came to win all over North America Harking will come out of position two at the 29th edition of the Bold Ego Handicap, with FivePics Please, breaking away from position six under jockey Karlo Lopez listed as the favorite of the morning line 2 on 1. Five Pics Please, most recently second as a tie-priced favorite in the Sun Devil Sprint Stakes at Turf Paradise on December 16, races for coach Robertino Diodoro and Phoenix-based owners Desert Sun Stables. Diodoro, currently second in the Turf Paradise coach standings behind Justin Evans, will send his first stakes runner of the season from Sunland Park. Following:Some local riders return to the track as live racing returns to Albuquerque Downs In addition to his steed aboard Harking, Gomez can have a good day in the saddle as he will be on board likely contenders in the two high-stakes races on the Sunday card. In addition to the Bold Ego Handicap, Sunday’s program is also marked by the 21st edition of the $ 100,000 Corralito SteakHouse Stakes, which will be the eighth race on the program. The Corralito Steak House Stakes are intended for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds raised in New Mexico who run in six stages. The field of 11 is led by WheresBrayden, the favorite of the morning line 5v2 and double stakes winner. Owned by R. Dwain Yarber and coached by Greg Green, Wheres Brayden has just won back-to-back wins at Zia Park in Hobbs. Following:Instygator wins 440-yard grade 1 championship in opening weekend at Sunland Park Artful Run’s son won the New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile Championship Stakes on October 31, then picked up a convincing victory in the Steve Prather Stakes on December 13. Wheres Brayden has earned over $ 168,000 for his connections and will be leaving the field station in the race, which has a scheduled shift time of 3:31 pm. Races are held four days a week at Sunland Park until April 3. The first posting hour on Sunday is at 12:25 p.m. Fans can watch and bet on the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino races locally in the SunRay Park and Casino simulcast theater. Steve Bortstein can be reached by email at [email protected], via Twitter @DTSBortstein, or by phone at (505) 635-2680.

