Hanya Yanagihara’s “In Heaven” is one of the most anticipated novels of 2022ExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Hanya Yanagihara’s massive new novel spans three epics spanning 200 years and into an alternate world. In the Free States of America, centered in New York City in the 1890s, same-sex love and marriage were the norm. But black citizens are not allowed. A century later, a descendant of Hawaii’s last monarch lives in the same neighborhood – Greenwich Village – as AIDS ravages a generation, while his legacy is in danger. And in 2093, pandemics and storms push the area now known as Area Eight into an authoritarian society, locking up millions of people for the protection of society. “In Heaven” is one of the most anticipated novels of 2022.

Hanya Yanagihara, author of the highly acclaimed “A Little Life” in 2015, is now joining us from New York. Thank you very much for being with us.

HANYA YANAGIHARA: Thank you very much for inviting me, Scott.

SIMON: My word. These are three eras of exquisite, detailed and intricate lives, all in your head. How do you keep track of it all?

YANAGIHARA: Well, you know, you don’t think too much about it. It’s kind of like when you do something that feels complicated, and if you start to think about it too much, it starts to become less spontaneous and more laborious. And it was very intuitive to write these sections of this book. Once I defined the structure and decided what I wanted to say, the actual physical act of writing came quite quickly and smoothly.

SIMON: What do you hope readers will see in these separate lives across two centuries? Or are they separate lives? Is this the goal?

YANAGIHARA: Well, they are, and they aren’t. I mean, it’s the story of three different strangers and three different people trying to find love because they want to love and they want to be loved. And one of the things that really interested me, especially in the third part of the book, which is kind of an American dystopia, is this idea that no matter how dark a society is or how totalitarian a regime is. or a person’s situation, one of the things we all want as human beings is affection and love and to find some beauty in our lives.

SIMON: You will understand why we have to ask the question – especially on the last section. A novel is huge and ambitious – over 700 pages. And pandemics occupy a preponderant place. But I’m going to assume you were working on this story long before we knew about COVID-19.

YANAGIHARA: Yes. I started doing research for the pandemic part of the book in 2017. And I went to Rockefeller University, which is a postgraduate university on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and I met virologists there. , who all predicted there would be another pandemic to come. But by the time we were sent home because of COVID – so it was for me around March 13, 2020 – I was very deep in the narrative. I was probably halfway through the third part of the book. And I know it sounds strange to say, but it didn’t sound strange, and I didn’t feel like it was a parallel world. It was completely separate.

You know, as a citizen I was at times confused and scared, and certainly helpless. But in the world of this book, I was his God and his teacher, and I could do whatever I wanted. And so the two events – that of the book and that of real life – did not seem to me and still do not seem to me to be particularly linked.

SIMON: Yeah. Your father is an oncologist. Your mother was a gifted teacher and craftsman, I guess. What have you learned from them that we might see in your novels now that you’ve made two famous ones?

YANAGIHARA: Well, I think, you know, sickness and death was never something my family was hesitant to discuss. Death was not a scary subject. And my dad was always very careful – because he had so many terminally ill patients – not to speak of illness in the parlance of sports or athletics, which we often do – that someone loses their ability. battle against cancer or win the fight against this or that disease. And he always believed that one of the responsibilities of a doctor was to help give a patient a good death, if that was what he wanted, and it wasn’t to discuss the death in terms of victory or moral approval.

And in all of my books you see disease and people with disease. But the disease itself is something that always has a name. It’s something the characters learn to face straightforwardly. And it’s something that they eventually learn to live with. And those were great lessons, not just for writing this book, but for living our present moment.

SIMON: Your first two novels have garnered such wonderful praise. What prompted you to not only create a new world, which fiction does, but a new world from our own, and even an old world from our own?

YANAGIHARA: There are several things. I met writer Michael Cunningham who has been a huge influence on me and has been so kind to me and so generous to me over the years. And its follow-up to “The Hours” was a book called “Specimen Days”, which I think this book is to some extent in conversation. And I asked him how – what did he decide to write after “The Hours”, which was a phenomenal success for him – and he said, just write the book you want. to write. And what he meant by that was, I think, you can’t keep trying to write the same book. And he was absolutely right.

But I think the other thing I always tell myself is that you should really only write a book when it feels urgent and like something only you can say. And so when I really started researching this book in 2017, it felt really urgent to me. It was shortly after the Muslim ban. And I started to really think about this idea of ​​paradise and wonder if the mythology of America as paradise had been wrong from the start.

SIMON: Hanya Yanagihara – her highly anticipated novel, “In Heaven” – thank you very much for being with us.

YANAGIHARA: Thank you very much, Scott. It was an honor.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.