Search Party: Leviticus Season 5 Episode 4 Recap

Research group Leviticus Season 4

Episode 5 Editors Note



2 stars



** Photo: Jon Pack / HBOMax

This is how the world ends, not with a bang but with a TikTok house. In a way, I’ve always known. This episode is about the shape of things to come more about preparing for what will happen next than anything particularly meaty or juicy. Portia and Drew end their anything, but also don’t realize it’s because they’re now in a relationship with their cult leader. We’re meeting a new bunch of Millennial and Gen Z cartoons, but we’re not sure what role they’ll play in future episodes yet. And were introduced to Wing style offices / labs / collaborative workspace, but we don’t knowexactlywhat scientists and influencers will come up with together. It’s pretty fun while it’s working, but it’s lightweight. Each episode counts as a final season.

We open with Dory and Portia in the bathroom. The level of comfort, postcoitally, is high. Dorys in the tub, Portias in the seat. This table is a row in Amy Winehouses You know i’m no good, and I predict it’s going to end almost as badly for Dortia as it does for Amy and Blake. Speaking of song lyrics, Portia drinks a glass of Dorys bath water, which is one step closer than Gwen Stefani in Bath water. I’ve been listening to this song all week, and if I was half as woo-woo as Enlightened Dory, I pretend I manifested this scene.

After breaking up because they both see someone, Drew and Portia accompany Dory to Lyte’s new office.And Elliotts over there. Already there is a slight tension because Elliott is not part of the group’s sexual intrigues at the moment. I could see him sabotaging Dory’s Great Work just because he didn’t feel included enough.

We have to shout out to the production team for creating the perfect Instagrammable space for Lyte. It looks like a very expensive spa or one of thethose weird concierge medical serviceswho advertise on YouTube. It’s all pastels and vibes and a temperature controlled cabinet with all of the most dangerous chemicals and organic compounds known to man. I’m sure it won’t come back later. Nothing to worry about there! Dr. Benny Balthazar (Aparna Nancherla) shows Dory on a tour of the science side of her science-meet-spirituality business, and she isn’t impressed. Dory doesn’t like the idea that her experience is reduced to the neurochemicals she produces. She’s dead and she wants everyone to die. Like literally. She wants to kill everyone. This does not bode well.

Tunnel introduces Dory to the influencers who will be the base of his herd. She’s a chick who looks sexy on roller skates (Angela Trimbur), a socialite twink (Joe Castle Baker), a pop-science guy (Larry Owens), a cosplayer (Grace Kuhlenschmidt), a minor royal figure (Greta Titelman), a fitpo guy (Jimmy Fowlie), and one of those types of influencer-witches who masquerades as being fucking rude by protecting her energy from those who would drain her (Michelle Badillo). Guess which type appears the most in my feed and therefore is the type that bothers me the most! Even Elliott is exhausted by the futility of these people. But they have the ears of a third of the American population, so they get the first few doses of the enlightenment pill every time it comes out. In the meantime, Dory will open their minds wide.

You can say that theResearch groupwriters have done their research on how cults identify, enchant and isolate their marks. Last season, they worked with a deprogrammer on Chip’s script. It seems quite likely that this expert has a lot of knowledge about the process of getting people into cults if he is good at getting them out. Dory selects Trimburs Roller Girl for the first emotional comfort scene. When she says she wants a boyfriend, Dory embodies her resistance and says that she actually doesn’t think she’s good enough to have a boyfriend. If she wanted a partner with her whole being, she could manifest it. The idea that you are the only thing stopping you from achieving your goals is such an acceptable lie, the best con artist. It’s a power fantasy wrapped in a negative.

The Fitspo guy sees through the brainwashing techniques and says: No dice. Well, actually, he shouts, I’m a Catholic! but the effect is much the same. I wonder if he was less sensitive to Dorys finesse pimping because he’s already part of two rigid orthodoxies (Catholicism and CrossFit). No room for an additional dogma in this noggin! Dory says family and partners can question this, but it should encourage influencers to take it a step further. If your loved ones think you are doing something dangerous, it is only because their love for you is conditional. A magnificent slap in the face. Dory says they’ll all be True Love Travelers, but Portia puts a more specific point on who they are: disciples.

All the other influencers are in there, and Dory and Tunnel are showing them off like an iPhone launch. The disciples dance out in tie-dye suits. Each gets a color on the rainbow, and one getsSquid gameflashbacks of Dory shouting Red Lyte! and Green Lyte! Everyone is having a blast. Well, not everyone. Drew seems actively uncomfortable with the presentation, Elliott is upset that he didn’t leave a small kiss before Dory takes the stage, and Dory hallucinates her followers to cry blood. Ruh-roh! Will Dory heed her vision or let her ego get in the way of everyone’s ego dying? JK, we already know the answer. She’s going to screw it all up.

Where’s my scary little boy? Where’s my Kathy Griffin? This season is incredibly ambitious, and maybe it suffers a bit from that ambition. There are a lot of plot elements to fit into every episode, and some prime threads have gone down the drain in this episode.

How does Elliott not understand that he is excluded from the group? He feels the distance, but he can’t put his finger on its source. Understand it, mate.

Portia imitating Dorys with every move right behind her is so funny. I have been enchanted by Meredith Hagner since she starred in the only Lifetime Christmas movie I have ever loved (A packed Christmas,in which she plays a personal shopper).

All of the followers are funny, but Angela Trimbur and Larry Owens both fit in like they’re still on the show. Hats off.

The cuts from Guru Dorys are amazing. The necklace that looks like a gold-plated doll’s hand? Die for. And her eyeshadow look and that of Portias have been awesome all season.