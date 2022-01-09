Oscar winner and pioneering black actor Sidney Poitier has died





Legendary actor, director and activist Sidney Poitier has passed away. He was 94 years old. He died Thursday night at his Los Angeles home. And according to a statement made to Forbes of Clint Watson, the press secretary to the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, where he grew up, he died of natural causes and had been ill for some time. Poitier paved the way for black actors, starring in classic films such as Field lilies, to sir, with love and In the heat of the Night. He gave many other iconic performances and was considered Hollywood’s first black man and movie star. He was also the first black man to win an Oscar. But beyond titles and accolades, the actor was truly passionate about telling the stories of his people through his work, exploring racial tensions and societal changes in the ’60s, and making a conscious effort to take on roles that advanced African-American representation. “It has been a huge responsibility,” he said. said Oprah Winfrey in 2000. “And I accepted it, and I lived in a way that showed how much I respected that responsibility. I had to do it. In order for others to come behind me, there were certain things I had to do. . “ Now friends and fans pay homage to the Hollywood icon online. See some of the more touching posts below. 1/6 Couldn’t even start this morning Losing my dearest brother Sidney Poitier is like losing a part of myself. We were joined at the hip of our time scratching our own fists, coming to New York in the 50s, making all our dreams come true and working together in Hollywood Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022 If you wanted the sky, I would write across the sky in letters that would rise a thousand feet high.

To mister with love

Sir Sidney Poitier RIP

He showed us how to reach for the stars Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022 Through his revolutionary roles and his singular talent, Sidney Poitier embodies dignity and grace, revealing the power of films to bring us together. He also opened the doors to a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to her family and her legion of fans. pic.twitter.com/zkYKFSxfKA Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2022 Sidney Poitier. What a historical actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm, and truly royal man. RIP, sir. With love. (Sam Falk / NOW) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022 (1/3) A tiny part of me gets lost when my friends are gone, wrote Sidney Poitier in his book LIFE BEYOND MEASURE. My dear Sidney, a huge part of my soul mourns at your passing. During your ninety-four years on this planet you have left an indelible mark with your extraordinary pic.twitter.com/VzVR6FOLWM Halle berry (@halleberry) January 7, 2022 We have lost an elegant king today. Thanks Sidney Poitier. Not only for having opened the door, but for having walked in this world with infinite grace and excellence, so that even today we follow behind you, striving for the example you set. Rest in peace and power. We love you. pic.twitter.com/CP2ga9KiHu Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) January 7, 2022 “I will always pursue you, Sidney. I will always follow in your footsteps. There is nothing I prefer to do, sir. Denzel Washington after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for “Training Day” the same night, Sidney Poitier received an Honorary Oscar for his work. pic.twitter.com/NUuujSg9q2 The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 7, 2022 Related articles on the web

