Taunton and Brockton Jimmy Vibert: a local becomes a Hollywood actor

LOS ANGELES You may remember Jimmy Vibert as the chairman of the Taunton High School senior class in 2009.

In the years since he spoke at graduation telling his classmates that “hard work will pay off in the end“He brought the hustle and bustle of the East Coast to his dual career as an actor and real estate agent in Hollywood.

the Gazette caught up with Vibert via teleconference between real estate showings, auditions, and his other projects as he follows his mother’s lead of using every minute of the day.

“I’m from the East Coast, we have this go-getter mentality, very goal-focused, we figure out the next steps and let’s go,” said Vibert. “A lot of people in LA, they want to think about it.”

Vibert recently debuted a short documentary on his journey so far. Entitled “The Prelude“, he traces his story from his childhood in Brockton and Taunton until … whatever happens next.

“This is the Prelude, this is all that happens before things start to get interesting,” he says with a dapper smile at the end of the documentary.

“Le Prélude” screened in December at Independent film festival at night, a weekly Hollywood networking event at popular Mann’s Chinese Theater.

Another Vibert project is expected to start in the second quarter of this year. He co-directs director Furly Mac‘s “A Night with Reynaldo”.

“I love working with him. He did a phenomenal job on my set,” Mac said in a music video for “The Prelude”.

Vibert channeled personal pain for the role. In just three days in December 2020, he lost both a beloved nephew, Niles Yamel Vibert, and his mother, Jacquine C. Vibert.

“I asked him to exploit, you know, to use the loss of his mother and nephew to bring this character to life, and I think he did,” Mac said in the documentary. “I would work with Jimmy over and over and over again.”

The beginnings of Vibert:Taunton High graduates give back to the community

Vibert’s mother, a nurse who immigrated from Haiti, survived colon cancer in 2019 but died of COVID. Vibert remembers that she still had two or three jobs.

“When I go to school, she comes home from work,” he recalls. “I was taught to use all hours of the day.”

Vibert also recently starred in “Red Camaro,” a feature film that ended production in December. It’s being purchased now and Vibert is hoping it will be released by the end of 2022.

Vibert moved to Los Angeles in 2014 after earning a bachelor’s degree from Fitchburg State and honing his car sales business at Mastria Mazda in Raynham. He said he returns to the Taunton area about every six months, to verify his family’s property.

As a proud Haitian-American, he said he focused on building generational wealth in his family and creating multiple sources of income.

Thinking long term for both family and community is not a passing step for Vibert. Thinking back to high school and college, he always seemed to have a community development project going on. For example, he helped start the T&T Baller Only League with Apollos Wade, a 1,000-point scorer for the Tigers who went on to playing college for Salem State.

The next big thing for Vibert could be selling a multi-million dollar house in the Hollywood Hills, playing a game-changing role, or starting theater or real estate workshops here.

“I’m open to partnering with anyone across the country who has a mission-driven idea to help the community,” Vibert said.

If you are in a hurry and think you can follow him, you can reach him via jimmyvibert.com. Don’t think about it too long, LA. Jimmy V has places to go.

Stephen Sanchez contributed to this report.Email your current advice to reporter Chris Helms at [email protected] Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Taunton Daily Gazette.