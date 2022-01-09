The most interesting thing Dont Look Up has to say about the apocalypse

Do not seek, Adam McKay’s dark satire on humanity’s efforts to hijack a comet that’s going to destroy us all, is at least according to my social media feeds either one of the most important movies of all time, or so bad that it is almost impossible to watch. (The evaluators are divided in the same way the film currently has a 55% review score on Rotten Tomatoes, although Netflix reported this Do not seek recorded over 152 million hours of viewing for the week of December 27, the most in platform history.)

A lot of it comes down to what you think about movie politics, which is kind of confusing for a movie that was made with the explicit political objective to encourage viewers to take climate change seriously many, many critics have already noted.

But like others have already done sharp outside, the movie doesn’t work at all as an allegory of the long-term threat of climate change, which is very different from a comet that won’t leave any survivors if we don’t destroy it in the next six months.

What it does incredibly well is serve as an allegory for real comets, or supervolcanic eruptions, or transformative AI, or man-made pandemics, or anything else that could really end the rage abruptly. humanity and who might just make you laugh on TV during the day for panicking about them, as happens to the protagonists of one of the Do not seekbest-designed scenes.

Beyond that, there is another element of what Do not seek has to say this has been somewhat overlooked in the conversation about this, possibly because talking about it involves massive spoilers.

Be warned: from here, I’ll tell you exactly how this movie ends.

Do not seek on what it means for us to lose

The apocalyptic disaster film thinks I’m a legend, Independence Day, 2012, The war of the worlds, the next day has its conventions. The hero starts out as an ordinary family man (and yes, he’s almost always a man), but when circumstances demand he realizes that he has something more than the ordinary about him. The fate of the world rests on his shoulders, and hell saves him, or at least saves something for the survivors and the people he loves.

It is very clearly this genre that Do not seek is in dialogue with, especially in the plot of Leonardo DiCaprios’ characters: he starts off as a clumsy astronomy professor and becomes the face of the comet reveal. Seduced by power and fame, he betrays his wife and, as the world comes to an end, he realizes what really matters, making a pilgrimage home to reunite with his family and face his mistakes.

It’s similar to the character arc of John Cusacks in 2012, who reconciles with her ex as the tides begin to recede, with notes of the hero’s poignant reunion War of the Worlds (played by Tom Cruise) got with his estranged family at the end of the film. The apocalypse, in this genre convention, is a backdrop for men to realize their courage, put aside childish things, save their families, save the world, then choose to live there and love it.

Do not seek clearly contradicts this tradition.

The plan to break the comet towards Earth fails. As humanity grapples with its loss, the heroes and their loved ones gather around the dinner table and share memories, prayers and family jokes. DiCaprio earns his wife’s forgiveness and gruffly greets his grown children.

And then the comet strikes. He and they die. Mankind (except for a few characters killed in a later closing scene) is devastated.

Take the end of the world seriously

This is the most serious thing the film has to say; there’s no interjection of Adam McKay’s usual silliness intertwined elsewhere (although he does undermine haunting take-out with that wacky coda).

Do not seek It is not about ordinary people who discover in themselves the heroism to save those they love. These are ordinary people who know what’s to come and who are ultimately not heroes at all. They make a few futile attempts to do something, which come to nothing. And then they die, because that’s what will happen, if we are not up to the task ahead.

There’s probably no comet ahead, but with more surveillance we could be a lot safer. But many people who work on existential threats that could possibly destroy our world believe this will be the most dangerous century in human history. Emerging technologies such as AI and synthetic biology are making it easier than ever to inadvertently create threats for the entire human species.

Our existing mechanisms for responding to pandemics, let alone risks we never imagined, are not good enough. The power of love will not save the world. There are no adults in the room, and if we don’t become those adults and maybe even if we do, we could die, and we could destroy our world so completely that nothing will ever grow on them. ashes.

As I wrote these words and watched this film, I felt myself stepping back. I don’t want to believe that we are not up to the task of dealing with existential threats against humanity. I want to believe that everything is going to be okay, that the worst possible outcome can’t really happen, for real.

I suddenly realized how often I refuse to look up at the metaphorical sky lest there is a comet there, refuse to pick up Toby Ords The Precipice, the founding book on existential risk, lest its pages reveal a danger weighing on our civilization from which no hero watches us to save us. (Spoiler: The book does indeed reveal a whole bunch of them, and argues that there’s a one in six chance we’ll be destroyed this century.)

Do not seek most of the time not sure exactly what he is trying to say. But he knows it and captures it perfectly: humanity is on the right track to making mistakes that we can’t get over, and we don’t want to watch it, and we don’t know what to do even when we see it.

The point of recognizing that, of course, is not to relapse, self-satisfied, into a wise and informed despair. It is at make us look for to look at the threats that weigh on our world wherever they come from, and however uncomfortable they may be to recognize, then to actually act.

