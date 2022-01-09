When Sanjay Dutt revealed that he made 500 paper bags in prison, he gave the money to Maanayata | Bollywood

Actor Sanjay Dutts’ acting career has often been overshadowed by his run-ins with the law. From his drug addiction issues in the 1980s to his TADA conviction later in his career, he has had a busy life. In fact, the actor even spent a considerable amount of time behind bars. In an old interview, Sanjay talked about his time in prison and how he did 500 do manual labor there.

Sanjay was sentenced to jail by a TADA court in 2007 for illegal possession of weapons in a 1993 case. After the Supreme Court upheld that ruling in 2013, the actor surrendered. He was in Punes Yerwada central prison from 2013 to 2016.

When he appeared as a special guest in an episode of Entertainment Ki Raat Season 2 in 2018, Sanjay opened up about his time inside the prison. Speaking to host Tisca Chopra, Sanjay explained how he made money inside the prison by making paper bags from old newspapers. They made paper bags from newspapers. I used to have 20 paise per bag, he said, adding that he would make between 50 and 100 such bags a day.

When asked how much money he made in total making these bags while in prison and what he ultimately did with them, Sanjay replied: In three and a half or four years that I was there. down, that (the money he earned by making paper bags) was around 400-500. In fact, the actor revealed that he gave all that money to his wife Maanayata when he was released from prison in 2016. I gave it all to my wife. Because this gain, I cannot obtain it anywhere else. These 500 rupees for me are worth 5000 crore, he said.

The actor also stressed the need to keep a positive attitude in prison. You can’t just sit there and wonder why this happened with me. We must forget all that. Turn that into something positive. Make prison a positive experience and learn something there, he said.

After serving his sentence, Sanjay was released from prison in 2016 and has been active in the film industry ever since. He is expected to play supporting roles in four films this year – Prithviraj, Shamshera, The Good Maharaja and the film Kannada KGF: Chapter 2.