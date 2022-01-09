Journalists who made the headlines in 2021

Pandemic or not, 2021 has shown that our animators leave every three months on exotic vacations in their best airport looks. Somehow our stars insisted on staying in the news. Stepping away from the butterflies of social media, here are the artists who made real headlines:

1. Tovino Thomas: There are heroes. And then there are the superheroes. And beyond them are the Malayalam heroes. Kerala has a tradition of great actors, from Mammootty and Mohanlal to Prithviraj and Fahadh Faasil. Now there is another generation of great Malayalam actors ready to spawn the marquee. Tovino Thomas has given impressive performances in Guppy, Oru Mexican Aparatha, Godha and Mayanadi. Tovinos snowballs in 2021 from his anti-heroic stunts in Kala to his super-heroic hijinks in Minnal Mural. He takes the credit for being the first successful Pan-Indian Indian superhero on screen. Its popularity now transcends borders. He’s the most interesting new talent seen in 2021.

2. Aryan Khan: Unlike many self-taught Bollywood stars, Shah Rukh Khan’s son made the news in 2021 through no fault of his own. Without trying, Aryan became the most talked about Khan of the Year in the entertainment industry, when on October 2 he was arrested for drug possession / use (or otherwise).

During the month he spent behind bars, Aaryan became the poster child of the privileged persecution. No one knows why he was repeatedly arrested or refused on bail. The Kafkaesque turn in the history of persecution and imprisonment has made Aryan the most sensational aspiring star in Bollywood. The boy received offers from Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashutosh Gowariker.