Death of Mahesh Babus’ older brother Ramesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others offer their condolences





Actor Mahesh Babus' older brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu died on Saturday evening at the age of 56 from a prolonged illness. After the family shared the news of his death on social media on Saturday night, several members of the Telugu film industry offered their condolences. According to several reports, Ramesh Babu had a long history of battling liver-related illnesses, but his death was sudden. News of his death was confirmed on Twitter by GMB Entertainment, the family-owned production company. An official press release from the Ghattamaneni family regarding the untimely death of Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu, the tweet read. The statement read: It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever. The family also advised fans and followers not to congregate for funerals and the last rites, given the Covid-19 protocols in place. In light of the current circumstances, we ask all our supporters to adhere to Covid-19 standards and to avoid gathering at the cremation site, the statement said. Mahesh also took to Instagram to remember his brother. Sharing an old photo of Ramesh Babu, he wrote: "Without you I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for all you have done for me. Now rest. Ramesh Babu was an actor known for films such as Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu, and others. After his retirement from acting in 1997, he became a producer. Shocked and deeply saddened by the disappearance of Shri.G. Ramesh Babu. My sincere condolences to Shri.Krishna garu,@urstrulyMahesh and all family members. May the Almighty give the family strength to face the tragic loss. – Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022 His death was mourned by several members of the film industry. Actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, My sincere condolences to Shri Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all of the family. May the Almighty give the family strength to face the tragic loss. Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, saddened to learn of Shri's untimely passing. #GhattamaneniRameshBabu garu. Read also : Mahesh Babu tested positive for Covid-19, Jr. NTR says get well soon anna Several other industry players including actor Varun Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Ramesh Varma, Gopichand Malineni and Nithin also offered their condolences to the Ramesh Babus family. Mahesh Babu had recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation. We do not know if he could attend the last rites of his brothers.

