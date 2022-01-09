Hasan Zaidis aims as an actor to explore meaningful projects: La Tribune India





Bombay, January 9 “Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana” actor Hasan Zaidi shares his career goals and says he wants to be a working actor and make viable projects with good screenplays. “I’m not unhappy with the way my career is going, but yes you want to be a part of good projects and good stories. I want to work more, but I never want to be overworked. I want to have my free time so that I can disconnect from a project and move on to the next voucher, ”he says. As an actor, everything has been special for Hasan. He’s happy to have played so many characters, honed his skills, developed his craft, and expanded into different mediums and stories. “Over the years, I feel grateful to have become someone who somewhere is seen as someone who can deliver and that in itself is a great opportunity. To be able to keep working, to inspire people, to be able to tell stories and become a vehicle for change and to move storytelling forward in a beautiful way has always been the goal. I think in terms of movies there was Vikram Bhatt’s “Horror Story”, in terms of TV shows it would be “Ek Ladki Anjana Si” and after “Hamne Li Hai Shapath”, “Khotte Sikke” and ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’, has been an absolutely wonderful experience. These projects have marked my career, ”he shares. The past two years have been tough for the whole world in terms of all businesses, especially tourism and hospitality, says Hasan. The actor adds that since movement was restricted even showbiz stopped because no filming was taking place, the industry couldn’t produce much, so things were affected. It goes without saying that the economy around the world has been affected. “But the show has to go on and the work has started, albeit with a slightly smaller budget. We are relentless in terms of the appetite for entertainment and I think that has kept us entertained and producing new content. I think so, there has been a rebound in terms of television, films and the web, ”he adds. Regarding the pros and cons of being in the entertainment industry, Hasan says, “There are a lot of advantages when you make your dream come true, you can perform, sing and do whatever you want. by showcasing your talent. It’s a great platform and once you get some viable projects you get the kind of recognition you’re looking for. You are seen, loved and appreciated by people and there is so much scope for collaboration after that to continue the journey. “The downsides are that it’s a very time-consuming thing, and sometimes has its virtues on the downside where people sometimes become selfish, don’t have time for other things, and make tough choices. do when you are in the public eye is scrutinized and a lot of bad sense is taken out of it. You have to be open, careful and responsible, especially in the age of social media, “he concludes. IANS

