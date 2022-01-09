Euphoria season 2 review: bloody penises, drug attacks, heart attacks

In an upcoming episode of the HBO high school drama Euphoria, one of the characters in the series is confronted by an armed intruder in his room and forced to participate in a game of Russian roulette. After the twisted contest is over, the camera walks over to her dresser, where her phone displays text from a friend who is apoplectic about how her boyfriend just spoke to her.

Among the things that Euphoria The best capture is the feeling that as a teenager everything that happens to you, whether major or minor, can carry the same hyperbolic weight – that anything positive somehow feels like a trip to heaven, and all that is negative is armageddon.

These extreme reactions are true for Euphoria himself, who returns for a second full season after being mostly absent for the past two and a half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new episodes offer scenes so insightful or so artfully presented that Euphoria may feel at that point like one of the best TV shows produced in quite some time. Then others are so infuriating and complacent that they may leave you wondering if you liked the best parts at all. Sometimes the same scene can cause both reactions at the same time.

During the long break between the seasons, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has written and directed two minimalist specials, each focusing on one of his two main characters: relapsed drug addict Rue (Zendaya) sharing her feelings of suicidal hopelessness with her godfather NA Ali (Colman Domingo); and Rue’s girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer, who co-wrote with Levinson) struggling with his feelings about his gender and Rue transition. The Rue episode was sensational – a quiet tour de force for Zendaya, Domingo, and Levinson – and Jules’s both excellent and dramatically necessary, as Season 1 offered much shorter glimpses of his inner life. Stripped of the show’s usual excess of style and tone, the specials were such intimate and compelling character pieces that offered the tantalizing possibility of a change in Levinson’s approach to the entire series once the cast and crew were back at full force.

Any illusion of that fizz, however, in the opening minutes of tonight’s season two premiere, which features a woman – Kitty (Katherine Narducci), the grandmother of the affable young drug dealer from the series Fezco (Angus Cloud) – walking into a strip club, interrupting a man’s work halfway and shooting him in the leg as we see blood spurting down his erect penis. Euphoria: Like always ! This hugely caffeinated style extends to our reintroduction to the rest of the ensemble: jock supervillain Nate (Jacob Elordi), queen bee Maddy (Alexa Demie), opposing sisters Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Lexi (Maude). Apatow), occasional cam girl Kat (Barbie Ferreira), plus new kid Elliot (Dominic Fike). We’re thrown into a crazy New Years party

in which one character is savagely beaten, another has a urine-soaked washcloth thrown in his face, and another briefly goes into cardiac arrest. Things don’t calm down as the season progresses.

The Season 1 finale took place around the school’s winter ceremony, and the Rue and Jules specials both took place shortly after Christmas Eve. So almost no time has passed for the kids, despite how long it has been for us. No one has aged onscreen significantly, other than maybe Storm Reid as Rue’s younger sister Gia, but it’s not always easy to remember what happened to these characters two years ago. and a half years and what developments may influence their behavior here. (It also doesn’t help that the series is sometimes blurry about when the events of one story occur versus the events of another, and sometimes the distinction between reality, fantasy, and flashbacks. .) Levinson writes and directs all of the episodes, and there are times his approach to sensory overload works wonders – sometimes in individual sequences, sometimes even for hours on end. The season’s relentless fifth episode follows Rue through an ordeal all night long to get the solution she needs without running into the cops or the friendly but threatening drug dealer Laurie (deadpan comedian Martha Kelly), and is yet another. reminder of the masterful Zendaya command on the screen. (She aptly won an Emmy for the role in the fall of 2020.) The third installment, meanwhile, is a more or less usual ensemble episode of the series, but presented with just enough lightness – Zendaya also knows how to cope with a joke, as shown

Shake it through his Spider-Man films – to play the usual indulgences of the show as if even Levinson admits they’re a little ridiculous. Levinson is able to create this somewhat comedic and relaxed version of the show whenever he wants. He just doesn’t seem interested in it – certainly not as much as he is in the endless bickering of Nate, a sociopath who can convince anyone to do any monstrous thing they want, little. doesn’t matter how much that can be against himself. -the interest. Some of the characters trapped in his orbit fully come true in spite of himself – one episode offers an extended throwback to the high school days of Nate’s locked-in dad, Cal (Eric Dane), which looks like what the mid-90s version does. of

Euphoria would have been – but Nate himself is such a cartoonish collection of clichés that it becomes difficult to take a scene with him seriously. And it plays like unintentionally silly whenever the show tries to humanize him despite all the bad things he keeps doing. While even that has the downside of happening after Showtime’s 90s set

usurped

Euphoria It’s crowned as It Show on Teenage Girls Behaving Recklessly.Jacob Elordi as Nate

Eddy Chen / HBO

It is much less a blow to Jacob Elordi than to the writing. Levinson is much better at crafting material to showcase the rest of his impressive young ensemble. Zendaya is first among her peers, as believable and fascinating when Rue is most hostile or cynical as she is when the character is most vulnerable. But Sweeney (who was so memorably terrifying last summer The white lotus) fiercely engages in every final twist in Cassie’s emotional journey this year, and is rewarded by being much more central to the narrative than she was in Season One , although that means most of Cassie’s scenes involve Nate as well. Fike seamlessly slides into the Rue and Jules portion of the show, and Schafer does well playing a more deaf and emotionally conflicted Jules this time around. The plot overall is more streamlined, essentially with half the show focusing on Rue, Jules and Elliot, and the other half on the Maddy / Nate / Cassie group, with a few crossovers. The only character to suffer in the new arrangement is Kat, who replaces Cassie as the Strange Woman. She’s often alone in a subplot about her dissatisfaction in a relationship with a handsome, handsome guy who treats her well, lamenting in one scene, “There is no darkness. It’s just adorable. Sweetness, of course, is death on a show like this. At one point, former schoolteacher Laurie offers Rue a lesson in brain chemistry: the more drugs you use to feel happy and good, the less your brain will process these effects, until the best you can. hope is that the drugs numb you. . There are times when Euphoria , like Rue, never considers the long-term effects of the constant pursuit of the next summit. When almost every moment is on the most extreme emotional level possible, scene after scene, hour after hour, it becomes more and more difficult at some point, no matter how over the top, to make an impact. It’s pop culture karaoke-style fun when the season opener on Fezco’s drug-dealing grandmother uses Harry Nilsson’s ‘Jump Into the Fire’ – which was part of

an iconic montage of a similar activity in Goodfellas – but when a later scene in the same episode brings to mind Mr. Blonde dancing to 70s soft rock in Tank dogs (even using another Gerry Rafferty song!), it’s boring. Of course, critics once accused young Quentin Tarantino of simply remixing ideas he stole from his own idols, and if the

Euphoria the target audience is aware Goodfellas at all, it is likely that some old films which their parents do not keep silent. But the dual plane of homage to retro music suggests how Euphoria



can never quite leave it alone though. Even when it’s good, it feels like you’re being served a small mountain of your favorite ice cream flavor: delicious at first, but the more you consume, you’ll pay for it. Towards the end of the season, the shy Lexi decides to stop being an extra in her own life and become the star, staging a play about her and her friends, where Maude Apatow and a band are seen. of guest stars play the plot of

Euphoria in the school auditorium. On the one hand, this leads to another formidable, formally inventive episode where on-stage scenes merge into scenes featuring the “real” characters. (It’s also, like the third episode, a more optimal balance between angst and conscious humor.) On the other hand, the scenes are so similar and Lexi’s voiceover so evocative of the storytelling that Zendaya delivers magnetically soberly every two weeks, like doing Euphoria