I’m an actor who likes to talk about different topics – Kirti Kulhari

The next OTT series, Human has created waves all around and is highly anticipated. Human is a medical thriller based on human drug trials in India. The series boasts an absolutely outstanding cast with award-winning national actor Shefali Shah and versatile actor Kirti Kulhari headlining as well as Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe, among others. The thriller, Human, unveils unexpected secrets of the world of drugs and their effects on people with a gripping story of murder, mystery, lust and manipulation. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney + Hotstar Specials series was written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee. Kirti Kulhari as an actress is known for her choice of roles that are sometimes seen as serious.

Kirti Kulhari plays the role of a doctor in Human and when asked about her choice of projects and her penchant for drama, she shares, “There is so much more drama in drama as a genre, characters are more complex and layered. Personally, I feel like I like playing with complexity as a person, so I also like to represent them on screen. It’s a very difficult process as an actor and I really like this challenge. Also, I am an actor who likes to talk about different subjects when I touch a script. There is so much to say. It involves people, the drama must be there. It’s just something that I love to do. It’s a lot harder to get a good script in terms of comedy and other than drama. I happen to do well with acting, and if it’s categorized as serious stuff, of course I’d like to take every opportunity as an actor to take on things that matter to me. “

The fictional series is about the collateral damage caused by accelerated drug trials for financial gain in a gripping story that involves innocent lives lost to greed. Touching on fascinating themes such as the value of human life, medical malpractice, class division, and the ramifications of a fast-paced medical science, Human highlights the greed for money in a compelling story power struggles, secret pasts, trauma and murder.

Starring actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, Human will be available on a leading OTT platform from January 14, 2022.