After the Bobcat massacre, ex-Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss wants castration and death penalty for the person who shot a bird





Former Hollywood Lady Heidi Fleiss left the glitz and glamor of SoCal behind for a quieter life in Nevada nearly fifteen years ago, but she was back in the headlines this week after she called for castration and the death penalty for anyone who shot one of his precious birds. The heartbreaking incident came just a month after she lost several other birds in a slaughter of bobcats. In response to both incidents, Fleiss now plans to move with her birds to a Missouri forest where she believes they may be better protected. The shooting was said to have taken place on Christmas Eve. Heidi Fleiss said The Times of Pahrump Valley one of her birds, a five-year-old macaw she has bred since birth and named Chuey, fell on her return from a robbery in the neighborhood. She took him to the vet after the holidays and an x-ray revealed a fractured leg. The bird was apparently shot down by a pellet gun. She had the lead removed and kept it as evidence. She offers a reward of $ 5,000. Fleiss also spoke to the local newspaper and went on a rampage over the “sick fuck” that shot her bird. Here is a part of his very direct quote … What kind of asshole would shoot her while she was flying with her brother? It’s going to be a horrible operation for her… I want to castrate him. I want them to get the death penalty for shooting my little Chuey, who was just flying and doing nothing – and they shoot her. I want them to have the death penalty because everyone in the subdivision knows it and they love it. The deeply upsetting incident, sadly, is not the only traumatic incident to befall his birds in recent times. Last month, a neighbor’s bobcat entered his house. According to Fleiss, “there was a massacre”. It is not known how many birds were injured, but after the two incidents she decided to go ahead with a bird safety movement. Fleiss currently has a bird sanctuary adjacent to a subdivision near Fort Churchill, Nevada. She is passionate about keep birds out of cages since his stay in prison. His new property in Missouri would be on fifty acres near the Ozarks and is right next to the Little House On The Prairie Historical Museum. She said living in Nevada has been an amazing experience, but she feels she needs to move for the health and safety of her animals. Heidi Fleiss rose to fame overnight in 1993 when she was arrested for manage an expensive prostitution ring which addressed the rich and famous. Her little black book would have contained the names of many celebrities, but she mostly kept silent about the people she did business with. After serving a sentence for tax evasion related to the escort service, she opened a shop and made the occasional appearance of pop culture. Since 2005, she has led a rather low-key existence in Nevada, managing a bird sanctuary and getting involved in several businesses, including a local airport.

