It was first Sooryavanshi, now it’s Pushpa: The climb – Part 1 (Hindi). Until the time the star Akshay Kumar was performing in theaters, there was a chance that she would enter the club Rs. 200 crore. It is a different matter than the release of Spider-Man: No Path Home and Pushpa meant he had to finish his race at Rs. 197 crores. Now, Pushpa (Hindi) is going through a very similar race. The film is contested for Rs. 100 crore to enter the club and it would be a photo finish for him as he is saving his training for a Rs. 95-100 crore closing.

This is clearly seen from the fact that once again it topped Rs. 2 crore, with the Saturday collections turning out to be Rs. 2.50 crore *. It was after a long time that the film slightly missed this milestone as the Friday collections stood at Rs. 1.95 crore. However, the numbers rose again, pushing its overall total to Rs. 76.94 crore *. Today, with a little pressure, Rs. A milestone of 80 crore is possible, then on lost weekdays the film will hold at least 87 crore.

If not for curbs, closures and restrictions, Rs. The 100 crore mark was a given for the Allu Arjun star. However, the situation is different right now and with daily changes around where the movie can (or can’t), it’s impossible to predict what footsteps would sound like.

* Estimates. Final figures are expected

Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources

