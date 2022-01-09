Cinemas Forced To Close Due To Film Postponements | Bollywood





G7 Multiplexs Gaiety Cinema in Mumbai has been temporarily closed as many movie releases have been postponed indefinitely due to the increased number of Omicron cases. Many other cinemas across the country have followed suit with a few cinemas in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh operating at 50% capacity. How long can we keep showing films that came out three or four weeks ago? In addition, participation kept decreasing with each passing day. If new movies don’t come out, you will also have to shut down all other screens, says Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 Multiplex and Marathi Mandir Cinema, adding that there is no contingency plan in hand. BH Basha, an exhibitor based in Karnataka, believes that shutting down the screens will affect not only the exhibition industry, but also the production and distribution sectors. Why would people continue to watch the movies released in December in theaters when they can sit comfortably at home and watch new content on OTT platforms? he says. Better policies are needed for theaters, says Meenu Singh, AGA, Legend Cinemas, whose Haryana store was forced to close. She is worried about the lack of funds to support employees and the increase in the cost of maintaining a closed screen: If we close the screens, this sends a negative message to distributors and producers, who will limit themselves to taking out their movies. It will also deter new cinemas from unveiling. Rajender Singh Jyala, CPO, Inox Leisure Limited, said all hopes are on January, which is set to see the release of RRR, Radhe Shyam and Valimai. Across languages ​​we have made a business of over 1000 crore in December which is as good as the era of the pandemic. We had terrific lineup this month and the box office numbers would have also skyrocketed from January, he shares. West Bengal theaters are currently showing Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pushpa: The Rise, 83 and a regional film. Fearing that the situation would worsen a fortnight later, Satadeep Saha, director of SSR cinemas Pvt Limited, said: If the government asks us to shut down, we will continue or will continue to operate even if we have to do so with a performance show. every movie so that we can maintain continuity.

